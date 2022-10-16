If the start of fall practice and Sunday’s exhibition against UAB is any indication, Georgia’s lineup could be deeper – and more potent – than we’ve seen in recent years.

The Bulldogs defeated the visiting Blazers 18-6 in a planned 14-inning game, a contest that saw Georgia collect 24 hits, six of those going for home runs.

“I think we’re going to have a very good offensive club,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “There’s a lot of tough outs in that lineup with a lot of veteran guys. We didn’t give anything up, we didn’t give anything away and that’s the way our instrasquads have been.”

Returnees Parks Harber and Dwight Allen II accounted for two of the homers, but three of the others came from a pair of transfers – third baseman William David (Samford) and shortstop Sebastian Murillo (Long Beach State), who had two.

“It’s been a really offensive fall, which is fun as a hitter. It’s been fun to have other guys pick you up right behind you in the lineup,” said David, who hit .303 for Samford last year. “It’s been a fun group to work with and be a part of. The coaches have done a good job of getting us prepared and setting us up for success, what we need to do at the plate, in the cages, and in practice.”

Murillo’s power has been more of a surprise. The native of Huntington Beach, California did not hit a single home run in his two seasons as the starting shortstop for Long Beach State. Since arriving in Athens, he has shown a penchant for hitting the long ball.

“That’s his fifth home run this fall. He’s had three in intrasquads and two today. I don’t think he had any (in Long Beach); the ball doesn’t carry well there, it’s a bigger stadium,” Stricklin said. “Our park doesn’t play small. But he’s a really good baseball player, he can play second, short, third and he’s a really tough out.”

Other Notes

…Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon had Georgia’s other home run, an opposite field shot with an exit velocity of 113 mph.

“I was just hoping it would beat the center fielder and it cleared the wall. It was opposite field. You can’t hit a ball any harder. If he had caught air, that’s a tennis court shot. He hit it that hard,” Stricklin said. “He’s just a tough out. He gets a lot of barrels.”

Condon went 3-for-5 Sunday, with all three hits registering at well over 100 mph.

…Four freshmen pitchers were impressive.

Peachtree Ridge’s Matthew Hoskins allowed three hits and one run with three strikeouts in two innings.

Others included Leighton Finley (2 IP, 2 H, 1 W, 2 K), Kolten Smith (2 IP, 0 H, 0 W, 1 K) and Blake Gillespie (1 IP, 0 H, 0 W, 1 K).

“All four are really talented. They’re really talented, they’ll be here for three years,” Stricklin said. “Along with Hoskins, all those guys have a chance to be really high draft picks.”

…Top hitters Sunday – Dwight Allen II (3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI), Parks Harber (2 for 4, HR,1 RBI), William David (2 for 3, HR, 3 RBI), Sebastian Murillo (2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI.

… Former ABAC closer Pace Mercer pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

… Former Elon closer Kyle Greenler pitched a scoreless inning.

… Touted freshman Justin Thomas II walked in four at-bats, just missing a home run.

“We’re all excited about him,” Stricklin said. “His first at-bat he just missed one, but he’s got unbelievable bat-speed.”

… Stricklin said freshman Tanner Knowles (1 for 4) is one of the fastest freshmen he’s had.

… Luke Wagner (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 W, 3 K) and Charlie Goldstein (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R) were the only veteran pitchers to throw Sunday.

… Georgia will play its annual Red and Black Series with single games Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (Noon). Admission is free. The Bulldogs will play Florida in an exhibition game in Jacksonville on Friday, Oct. 28.