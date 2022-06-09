The Daily Recap: 'A battle is brewing'

Here is the June 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Status with Shanahan

Georgia placed itself in a pretty good position after hosting offensive guard TJ Shanahan Jr. (Westlake/Austin, Texas) for a visit last weekend.

As Adam Gorney noted, Shanahan isn’t a lock to stay in the Lone Star State as the SEC programs–including Georgia—are coming after him strong.

“The prevailing thinking over the last few months was that Shanahan, who is originally from the Orlando area but now plays at Austin (Texas) Westlake, would end up somewhere in the state of Texas with the Longhorns and Aggies as the clear front-runners,” Gorney wrote. “The feeling was that Texas A&M had the edge. But LSU is making a run at him and national recruiting analyst Nick Harris just put in a FutureCast for Shanahan to Georgia, a school that has been recruiting him for years. Shanahan has said he’s leaning toward playing in the SEC so a battle is brewing.”

Biggest play from Kentucky game

Anthony Dasher continued his series looking at the biggest play from each of last season’s games. Against Kentucky, Dasher declared the most important play a heads up one from running back Kendall Milton, who ran to recover a loose football when everyone else on the field assumed the play was dead.

In the early going of the game, quarterback Stetson Bennett was in the middle of his throwing motion when he was hit, with the ball moving forward down the field. However, the ball came out of Bennett’s hand before his arm was moving forward, making the play a fumble instead of an incompletion.

Milton was the only one to realize, which actually gave the Bulldogs an 8-yard gain. More importantly, it prevented Georgia from some early trouble against the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs scored on the next play with a 19-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook.

“Good Lord, that was huge. I thought it was a pass just how the ball, it just came out and went forward,” Bennett said. “Then I turned around and there was a bean bag on the ground. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I turned around, and thank goodness Kendall was jumping on the ball, and it gave us eight yards.”

Baseball season wrap-up

Dasher recapped the 2022 UGA baseball season, which began with high expectations. However, a late-season skid concluded with a regional exit in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Head coach Scott Stricklin placed the blame squarely on him for not being able to advance to the College World Series.

“I’m the head coach. It’s my responsibility – no matter what. Whether it be pitching, hitting, base-running, whatever it is, I’m the head coach. It’s my program so, the blame’s on me,” Stricklin said. “I take a lot of pride in it; I take a lot of pride in how we do things, how we work and when we don’t get out of the regional, you beat yourself up. As coaches, we take responsibility for it. We own it.

“It’s disappointing that we’re not playing, but I love coaching this team, I’m proud of this team for the way they responded to all the adversity. We’ve just got to keep building. We’ve come a long way in nine years from where we started to where we are; we’re just going to keep building.”

