Baseball season wrapup

The disappointment of not advancing past the NCAA regionals for the third time in three tries is not lost on Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. You can talk about the pitching injuries, you can talk other extenuating issues, you can talk about whatever you want. However, Stricklin did not go that route during an interview Tuesday with UGASports. “I’m the head coach. It’s my responsibility – no matter what. Whether it be pitching, hitting, base-running, whatever it is, I’m the head coach. It’s my program so, the blame’s on me,” Stricklin said. “I take a lot of pride in it; I take a lot of pride in how we do things, how we work and when we don’t get out of the regional, you beat yourself up. As coaches, we take responsibility for it. We own it. “It’s disappointing that we’re not playing, but I love coaching this team, I’m proud of this team for the way they responded to all the adversity. We’ve just got to keep building. We’ve come a long way in nine years from where we started to where we are; we’re just going to keep building.” For a fan case hungry for postseason success, Sunday’s elimination by North Carolina was another bitter pill. Although Georgia’s made the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons for just the second time in program history, the disappointment of not failing once again not to make it to a Super Regional is not lost on Georgia’s head coach. “Getting to the postseason, yeah, it’s your goal, but when you’re at this level, you want to continue to play. To not be playing right now is a disappointment,” Stricklin said. “I was happy for our players to be able to play in the postseason, but I’m disappointed we did not go farther. There’s only one happy team at the end of the year, and we want to be that team. I’m disappointed we’re not still playing.” The Bulldogs finished their season 36-23 after scuffling through May, dropping four straight SEC series to end the year before losing two of three games in the North Carolina Regional. Stricklin was asked what he needs to do to finally get the Bulldogs over the regional hump. “I think we’ve been consistently very good, but very good is not good enough. We want to be great,” Stricklin said. “In 18, 19 and 2020, we were a great team. We came up short in 18 and 19; 20 was obviously disappointing end. Last year I thought we were a postseason team and didn’t make it. This year we were second-seeded team. So, we’ve consistently been very good; that’s not good enough in my opinion. We need to be great, and to be great that means you get to the next weekend, get closer to Omaha, get to Omaha and that’s what all of our goals are.”

Addressing the strikeouts and walks

Two statistics stood out for the Bulldogs in 2022. Georgia led the SEC in strikeouts (for hitters) and walks (for pitchers). In 519 innings, Georgia pitchers issued a league-worst 288 walks. “There’s no question about it. You’ve got to put the ball in play more often to put pressure on defenses and you can’t give up free passes,” Stricklin said. “But Coach Kenny is not going to shy away from making pitchers pitch,” he said. “You fall behind in counts you still have to be able to throw a breaking ball for a strike. You can’t just feed fastballs in there and that’s what he’s trying to teach our guys. It’s hard lesson. We gave up some walks because we’re trying to continue to pitch and not just lay things in there.” Nevertheless, Stricklin said that’s a statistic that must improve and will be a priority when the fall practice gets underway. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to absolutely make it a priority in the fall that we’ve got to be able to throw a secondary pitch for a strike, you’ve got to be able to challenge the strike zone and as hitters you’ve got to be able to hit the ball, put it in play, hit it the other way with two strikes.” In 2,052 at-bats, Georgia hitters struck out a league-worst 551 times, or once every 3.72 at bats. Although seven other schools also struck out over 500 times. Strikeouts aside, Georgia’s run production did improve from 2021. This year’s Bulldog team batted .284 compared to .270 in 2021, hit 81 homers compared to 57 while the 422 runs scored were more than the 304 tallied the season before. Georgia struck out 510 times in 56 games in 2021. “Our run production, our batting average, our runs all went up, but when that does go up you generally see strikeouts go up, too,” Stricklin said. “We’re going to have another group of hitters who are experienced next year, and if Ben (Anderson) and Connor (Tate) come back, we’re going to be old and deep again offensively. You’d like to think that experience will pay off and the strikeouts gets cut down some, but the run production is run production and overall, that went up.”

