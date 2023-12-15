Georgia's wide receiver room has already seen its share of attrition. Jackson Meeks, Mekhi Mews, and Zeed Haynes have placed their names in the transfer portal. There's also the uncertainty as to the future of Ladd McConkey, who could elect to turn pro. Meanwhile, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint just completed his senior season, but has a Covid year to take if he is so inclined to return.





Dillon Bell should be a key cog at wide receiver for Georgia in 2024. (UGA Sports Communications)

Current Roster

Even if Rosemy-Jacksaint and McConkey move on, the Bulldogs would be in fair shape for the game against Florida State. With RaRa Thomas doubtful due to his foot injury, that could open the door for redshirt freshman C.J. Smith and true freshman Anthony Evans III to receive considerable reps. Still, Georgia feels it needs more wideouts considering the Bulldogs have brought former Vanderbilt receiver London Humphreys and former Miami receiver Colbie Young in for official visits. Michigan State receiver Jaron Glover is also in town this weekend.



Depth Chart heading into the Orange Bowl X-Receiver Slot Receiver Y-Receiver Sr. Macus Rosemy-Jacksaint* Jr. Ladd McConkey* Jr. Dominic Lovett



Jr. RaRa Thomas Jr. Arian Smith Soph. Dillon Bell Soph. De'Nylon Morrissette RsFr. C.J. Smith Fr. Anthony Evans III Fr. Tyler Williams

Projected Roster

One has to assume that neither Rosemy-Jacksaint nor McConkey will be part of the roster next year. McConkey almost left for the NFL after last year, and after an injury-plagued 2023 season, this may be a situation where the Wuerffel Trophy winner elects to go ahead and take his shot. Some NFL draft projections list McConkey as a second-round pick, which would certainly appear to make any decision a slam dunk. Fortunately, there will be some talent coming back. Assuming they can stay healthy, the trio of Bell, Lovett, and Thomas make for a talented returning core, although it's understandable why coaches would want to add more speed to the group. Arian Smith-as long as he does not enter the portal-would provide some of that, but he's been inconsistent. Evans' speed is certainly a strength, but there's a reason coaches have focused on Humphreys from Vanderbilt. Georgia would ultimately like to add one wideout, and perhaps two, if the right opportunity presents itself. Below, let's take a look at Georgia's projected depth chart, including the expected incoming freshmen.

2024 Projected Depth Chart X-Receiver Slot-Receiver Y-Receiver Sr. RaRa Thomas Sr. Arian Smith Sr. Dominic Lovett Jr. De'Nylon Morrissette RsSoph. C.J. Smith Jr. Dillon Bell RsFr. Tyler Williams Fr. Sacovie White RsFr Anthony Evans III Fr. NiTareon Tuggle Jr. Cole Speer

Portal Needs