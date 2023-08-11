CEDARTOWN, Ga. - The last time Tae Harris played a football game, his life looked much different.

When he played in Cedartown's spring game this May, Harris had collected a handful of smaller FBS offers. Since then he has camped at Georgia, received an offer, and committed to the Bulldogs.

As Harris returned to the field on Friday night for Cedartown's scrimmage against Cass, he did so with the notoriety of a Georgia commit in the hometown of one of the most famous Bulldogs ever, Nick Chubb.

"A lot of fame comes with it, a lot of glory," Harris said. "I can’t really go out here and do anything that’s not like the program. I walk around and I represent my family, last name, Cedartown, and Georgia."