UGASports - Super Bowl Preview (Bulldog Edition)

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-06 21:45:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Super Bowl Preview (Bulldog Edition)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats

For the 20th straight season, at least one Georgia Bulldog will be part of the Super Bowl.

Mecole Hardman and Deandre Baker play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker broke his leg so he's on the practice squad Injured Reserve list and won't play. Hardman will, however, and is a vital factor for the defending champions, both on offense and on special teams. If the Chiefs win again, he'll join a list of 12 former Bulldogs who have won at least two Super Bowls as players.

Georgia Bulldogs to win at least 2 Super Bowls 
Team Team

David Andrews

Patriots

Jake Scott

Dolphins

Zeke Bratkowski

Packers

Richard Seymour

Patriots

Terrell Davis

Broncos

Bill Stanfill

Dolphins

Dannell Ellerbe

Ravens / Eagles

Bobby Walden

Steelers

Guy McIntyre

49ers

Hines Ward

Steelers

Patrick Pass

Patriots

Danny Ware

Giants

- Dannell Ellerbe is the only former Bulldog to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises.

- Guy McIntyre, Patrick Pass, and Richard Seymour were the only former Dawgs to win three Super Bowls.

Mecole Hardman was named second-team All-Pro as a rookie a season ago, but arguably he had an even better second year.

Mecole Hardman - Regular Season Stat Comparison
2019 Season 2020 Season

Games

16

16

Receptions / Yards / Avg

26 / 538 / 20.7

41 / 560 / 13.7

Touchdown Receptions

6

4

Rushes / Yards / Avg

4 / 17 / 4.3

4 / 31 / 7.8

Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg

27 / 704 / 26.1

9 / 184 / 20.4

Kickoff Return Touchdowns

1

0

Punt Returns / Yds / Avg

18 / 167 / 9.3

25 / 176 / 7.0

Punt Return Touchdowns

0

1

He has added some impressive numbers in his short postseason career as well.

Mecole Hardman - Postseason Stat Comparison
2019 2020

Games

3

2

Receptions / Yards / Avg

4 / 29 / 7.3

6 / 62 / 10.3

Touchdown Receptions

0

1

Rushes / Yards / Avg

1 / -6 / -6

2 / 54 / 27.0

Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg

13 / 286 / 22.0

1 / 26 / 26.0

Punt Returns / Yds / Avg

2 / 8 / 4.0

2 / 8 / 4.0
*** The years represent the regular season

After fumbling the ball early in the conference championship against the Bills, Hardman rebounded nicely and scored the Chiefs' first touchdown. He became the tenth former Georgia player to have a touchdown reception in a postseason game. While Hines Ward leads all the former Bulldogs, some of the other names may surprise you.

The versatile Hines Ward is the only former Bulldog with a touchdown reception in a Super Bowl (he had two).

Hardman had one reception for two yards in last season's Super Bowl. But Ward and Hardman are hardly the only the two former Georgia players with a reception in a Super Bowl. See these stats:

Most Career Receptions and Rec Yards in Super Bowls by a Bulldog
Receptions Rec Yards

Hines Ward

14

Hines Ward

244

Andre Hastings

10

Andre Hastings

98

Malcolm Mitchell

6

Malcolm Mitchell

70

Terrell Davis

4

Terrell Davis

58

Jermaine Wiggins

4

Clarence Kay

44

Clarence Kay

3

Jimmy Orr

42

Knowshon Moreno

3

Jermaine Wiggins

35

Jimmy Orr

3

Knowshon Moreno

20

Mack Strong

2

Mack Strong

15

Danny Ware

1

Danny Ware

8

Todd Gurley

1

Mecole Hardman

2

Mecole Hardman

1

Todd Gurley

-1

What about in a single Super Bowl game? Here are the top six in those categories by former Bulldogs.

Most Receptions and Rec Yards in Single Super Bowl by former Dawg
Receptions (Year) Rec Yards (Year)

Andre Hastings

10 (1996)

Hines Ward

123 (2006)

Hines Ward

7 (2011)

Andre Hastings

98 (1996)

Malcolm Mitchell

6 (2017)

Hines Ward

78 (2011)

Hines Ward

5 (2006)

Malcolm Mitchell

70 (2017)

Jimmy Orr

3 (1969)

Terrell Davis

50 (1999)

Knowshon Moreno

3 (2014)

Hines Ward

43 (2009)
*** The Year represents the year of the Super Bowl and not the year of the season

Ward had one touchdown reception in two separate Super Bowls. His 43-yard score on a pass from fellow wide receiver Antwaan Randle El against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL is the longest reception by a former Bulldog in a Super Bowl.

Hardman may be used on a running play. The longest rush by a former Bulldog in a Super Bowl is held by Terrell Davis, who ran for 27 yards in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXII against the Packers.

Davis, Sony Michel, and Fran Tarkenton are the only former Bulldogs to have touchdown runs in a Super Bowl. However, of those five combined touchdown runs, four yards was the longest (by Tarkenton).

Finally, if Hardman wins the Pete Rozelle Trophy, he will become the fourth different Dawg to win the Super Bowl MVP award (Jake Scott, Ward, and Davis). Georgia was the first school to have three different Rozelle winners, and the USC Trojans became the second school to do it years later.

