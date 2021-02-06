UGASports - Super Bowl Preview (Bulldog Edition)

For the 20th straight season, at least one Georgia Bulldog will be part of the Super Bowl. Mecole Hardman and Deandre Baker play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker broke his leg so he's on the practice squad Injured Reserve list and won't play. Hardman will, however, and is a vital factor for the defending champions, both on offense and on special teams. If the Chiefs win again, he'll join a list of 12 former Bulldogs who have won at least two Super Bowls as players.

Georgia Bulldogs to win at least 2 Super Bowls Team Team David Andrews Patriots Jake Scott Dolphins Zeke Bratkowski Packers Richard Seymour Patriots Terrell Davis Broncos Bill Stanfill Dolphins Dannell Ellerbe Ravens / Eagles Bobby Walden Steelers Guy McIntyre 49ers Hines Ward Steelers Patrick Pass Patriots Danny Ware Giants

- Dannell Ellerbe is the only former Bulldog to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises. - Guy McIntyre, Patrick Pass, and Richard Seymour were the only former Dawgs to win three Super Bowls. Mecole Hardman was named second-team All-Pro as a rookie a season ago, but arguably he had an even better second year.

Mecole Hardman - Regular Season Stat Comparison 2019 Season 2020 Season Games 16 16 Receptions / Yards / Avg 26 / 538 / 20.7 41 / 560 / 13.7 Touchdown Receptions 6 4 Rushes / Yards / Avg 4 / 17 / 4.3 4 / 31 / 7.8 Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg 27 / 704 / 26.1 9 / 184 / 20.4 Kickoff Return Touchdowns 1 0 Punt Returns / Yds / Avg 18 / 167 / 9.3 25 / 176 / 7.0 Punt Return Touchdowns 0 1

He has added some impressive numbers in his short postseason career as well.

Mecole Hardman - Postseason Stat Comparison 2019 2020 Games 3 2 Receptions / Yards / Avg 4 / 29 / 7.3 6 / 62 / 10.3 Touchdown Receptions 0 1 Rushes / Yards / Avg 1 / -6 / -6 2 / 54 / 27.0 Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg 13 / 286 / 22.0 1 / 26 / 26.0 Punt Returns / Yds / Avg 2 / 8 / 4.0 2 / 8 / 4.0

After fumbling the ball early in the conference championship against the Bills, Hardman rebounded nicely and scored the Chiefs' first touchdown. He became the tenth former Georgia player to have a touchdown reception in a postseason game. While Hines Ward leads all the former Bulldogs, some of the other names may surprise you.

The versatile Hines Ward is the only former Bulldog with a touchdown reception in a Super Bowl (he had two). Hardman had one reception for two yards in last season's Super Bowl. But Ward and Hardman are hardly the only the two former Georgia players with a reception in a Super Bowl. See these stats:

Most Career Receptions and Rec Yards in Super Bowls by a Bulldog Receptions Rec Yards Hines Ward 14 Hines Ward 244 Andre Hastings 10 Andre Hastings 98 Malcolm Mitchell 6 Malcolm Mitchell 70 Terrell Davis 4 Terrell Davis 58 Jermaine Wiggins 4 Clarence Kay 44 Clarence Kay 3 Jimmy Orr 42 Knowshon Moreno 3 Jermaine Wiggins 35 Jimmy Orr 3 Knowshon Moreno 20 Mack Strong 2 Mack Strong 15 Danny Ware 1 Danny Ware 8 Todd Gurley 1 Mecole Hardman 2 Mecole Hardman 1 Todd Gurley -1

What about in a single Super Bowl game? Here are the top six in those categories by former Bulldogs.

Most Receptions and Rec Yards in Single Super Bowl by former Dawg Receptions (Year) Rec Yards (Year) Andre Hastings 10 (1996) Hines Ward 123 (2006) Hines Ward 7 (2011) Andre Hastings 98 (1996) Malcolm Mitchell 6 (2017) Hines Ward 78 (2011) Hines Ward 5 (2006) Malcolm Mitchell 70 (2017) Jimmy Orr 3 (1969) Terrell Davis 50 (1999) Knowshon Moreno 3 (2014) Hines Ward 43 (2009)