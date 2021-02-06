UGASports - Super Bowl Preview (Bulldog Edition)

Super Bowl Preview (Bulldog Edition)
For the 20th straight season, at least one Georgia Bulldog will be part of the Super Bowl.
Mecole Hardman and Deandre Baker play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker broke his leg so he's on the practice squad Injured Reserve list and won't play. Hardman will, however, and is a vital factor for the defending champions, both on offense and on special teams. If the Chiefs win again, he'll join a list of 12 former Bulldogs who have won at least two Super Bowls as players.
|Team
|Team
|
David Andrews
|
Patriots
|
Jake Scott
|
Dolphins
|
Zeke Bratkowski
|
Packers
|
Richard Seymour
|
Patriots
|
Terrell Davis
|
Broncos
|
Bill Stanfill
|
Dolphins
|
Dannell Ellerbe
|
Ravens / Eagles
|
Bobby Walden
|
Steelers
|
Guy McIntyre
|
49ers
|
Hines Ward
|
Steelers
|
Patrick Pass
|
Patriots
|
Danny Ware
|
Giants
- Dannell Ellerbe is the only former Bulldog to win a Super Bowl for two different franchises.
- Guy McIntyre, Patrick Pass, and Richard Seymour were the only former Dawgs to win three Super Bowls.
Mecole Hardman was named second-team All-Pro as a rookie a season ago, but arguably he had an even better second year.
|2019 Season
|2020 Season
|
Games
|
16
|
16
|
Receptions / Yards / Avg
|
26 / 538 / 20.7
|
41 / 560 / 13.7
|
Touchdown Receptions
|
6
|
4
|
Rushes / Yards / Avg
|
4 / 17 / 4.3
|
4 / 31 / 7.8
|
Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg
|
27 / 704 / 26.1
|
9 / 184 / 20.4
|
Kickoff Return Touchdowns
|
1
|
0
|
Punt Returns / Yds / Avg
|
18 / 167 / 9.3
|
25 / 176 / 7.0
|
Punt Return Touchdowns
|
0
|
1
He has added some impressive numbers in his short postseason career as well.
|2019
|2020
|
Games
|
3
|
2
|
Receptions / Yards / Avg
|
4 / 29 / 7.3
|
6 / 62 / 10.3
|
Touchdown Receptions
|
0
|
1
|
Rushes / Yards / Avg
|
1 / -6 / -6
|
2 / 54 / 27.0
|
Kickoff Returns / Yds / Avg
|
13 / 286 / 22.0
|
1 / 26 / 26.0
|
Punt Returns / Yds / Avg
|
2 / 8 / 4.0
|
2 / 8 / 4.0
After fumbling the ball early in the conference championship against the Bills, Hardman rebounded nicely and scored the Chiefs' first touchdown. He became the tenth former Georgia player to have a touchdown reception in a postseason game. While Hines Ward leads all the former Bulldogs, some of the other names may surprise you.
.@UGASportscom @GeorgiaFootball 10 former #UGA players have caught a TD pass in an #NFL postseason game@mvp86hinesward @BenWatsonJr Clarence Kay@ajgreen_18 @Tkunodos @FlightConley @knowshonmoreno @NickChubb21 @MecoleHardman4— Dave McMahon (@dave_mc_stats) January 25, 2021
and @_IsaiahMcKenzie #ATD pic.twitter.com/eEoUrk2nVM
The versatile Hines Ward is the only former Bulldog with a touchdown reception in a Super Bowl (he had two).
Hardman had one reception for two yards in last season's Super Bowl. But Ward and Hardman are hardly the only the two former Georgia players with a reception in a Super Bowl. See these stats:
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|
Hines Ward
|
14
|
Hines Ward
|
244
|
Andre Hastings
|
10
|
Andre Hastings
|
98
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
6
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
70
|
Terrell Davis
|
4
|
Terrell Davis
|
58
|
Jermaine Wiggins
|
4
|
Clarence Kay
|
44
|
Clarence Kay
|
3
|
Jimmy Orr
|
42
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
3
|
Jermaine Wiggins
|
35
|
Jimmy Orr
|
3
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
20
|
Mack Strong
|
2
|
Mack Strong
|
15
|
Danny Ware
|
1
|
Danny Ware
|
8
|
Todd Gurley
|
1
|
Mecole Hardman
|
2
|
Mecole Hardman
|
1
|
Todd Gurley
|
-1
What about in a single Super Bowl game? Here are the top six in those categories by former Bulldogs.
|Receptions (Year)
|Rec Yards (Year)
|
Andre Hastings
|
10 (1996)
|
Hines Ward
|
123 (2006)
|
Hines Ward
|
7 (2011)
|
Andre Hastings
|
98 (1996)
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
6 (2017)
|
Hines Ward
|
78 (2011)
|
Hines Ward
|
5 (2006)
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
70 (2017)
|
Jimmy Orr
|
3 (1969)
|
Terrell Davis
|
50 (1999)
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
3 (2014)
|
Hines Ward
|
43 (2009)
Ward had one touchdown reception in two separate Super Bowls. His 43-yard score on a pass from fellow wide receiver Antwaan Randle El against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL is the longest reception by a former Bulldog in a Super Bowl.
Hardman may be used on a running play. The longest rush by a former Bulldog in a Super Bowl is held by Terrell Davis, who ran for 27 yards in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXII against the Packers.
Davis, Sony Michel, and Fran Tarkenton are the only former Bulldogs to have touchdown runs in a Super Bowl. However, of those five combined touchdown runs, four yards was the longest (by Tarkenton).
Finally, if Hardman wins the Pete Rozelle Trophy, he will become the fourth different Dawg to win the Super Bowl MVP award (Jake Scott, Ward, and Davis). Georgia was the first school to have three different Rozelle winners, and the USC Trojans became the second school to do it years later.