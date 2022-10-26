Stetson Bennett has certainly garnered a lot of respect over the past year for the job he’s done as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

One of those admirers is none other than Florida head coach Billy Napier.

When Napier was the head coach at Louisiana, he offered a scholarship to Bennett, who was then at Jones Junior College. Had Georgia not stepped in, Bennett could well have played for Napier and the Rajin’ Cajuns.

Instead, Bennett will line up against the coach who, to this day, holds Bennett in extremely high regard.

“I just thought the guy had a really good skill set. He was a very, very productive player in high school. He’s a winner, and he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder that I respected,” Napier told UGASports during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference. “I thought he would bring a lot to our team and playing quarterback. There’s a lot more that goes into it than physical traits. Stetson’s got those things.”

For Bennett, the feeling is mutual.

“It was extremely hard. There were a few schools like that,” Bennett recalled. “(Louisiana) and Samford were probably my toughest ones. I just love Hatch (Samford coach Chris Hatcher). He was my high school coach’s quarterback in college, so we had a good relationship there and I knew his offense pretty well.

"It was a tough phone call, but I’m sure he had to make those same phone calls when he came to Florida. That’s this game. You make your decisions, let them know, you say alright, they say alright, and smile the next time you see them.”