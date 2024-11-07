Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Ole Miss

Georgia improves to 7-1 after a shaky performance against Florida. It is the seventh time in nine seasons that the Bulldogs have started the season 7-1 or better. It was Kirby Smart's seventh win against the Gators as the Bulldogs' head coach. It was also the Dawgs' fourth straight win in the series. That is the fifth time in the 103-game history that Georgia has had a win streak of four or more in the series.

Longest Win Streaks by Georgia in Series vs Florida 7-Game Streak 7-Game Streak 6-Game Streak 6-Game Streak 4-Game Streak 1904 (52-0) 1941 (19-3) 1931 (33-6) 1978 (24-22) 2021 (34-7) 1915 (39-0) 1942 (75-0) 1932 (14-0) 1979 (33-10) 2022 (42-20) 1916 (21-0) 1944 (38-12) 1933 (14-0) 1980 (26-21) 2023 (43-20) 1919 (16-0) 1945 (34-0) 1934 (14-0) 1981 (26-21) 2024 (34-20) 1920 (56-0) 1946 (33-14) 1935 (7-0) 1982 (44-0) 1926 (32-9) 1947 (34-6) 1936 (26-8) 1983 (10-9) 1927 (28-0) 1948 (20-12) 244-9 253-47 127-26 163-83 153-67

Georgia faces Ole Miss next. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 33-13-1. The series didn't even start until 1940 and Georgia actually trailed 3-2-1 after the first six meetings. The two would square off each season from 1966 to 2002. Since Kirby Smart took over in 2016, the two teams have faced just twice with each winning at home.

Georgia Results vs Ole Miss (2016 to Present) 2016 2023 Georgia lost 45-14 Result and Score Georgia Won 52-17 230 Rush Yards for Georgia 300 180 Rush Yards for Ole Miss 179 166 Pass Yards for Georgia 311 330 Pass Yards for Ole Miss 173

Last Saturday, Georgia trailed 13-6 at halftime. It was the third time that the Bulldogs have trailed at halftime this season. The Dawgs are 2-1 this season and 15-12 when trailing at halftime under Smart. One of the reasons that Georgia struggled in the first half was the inconsistent play from quarterback Carson Beck. Beck was a very solid passer until recently as this breakdown shows.

Carson Beck - Career Breakdown First 29 Games Last 5 Games Completion Percentage 70.7 64.4 Yards per Attempt 9.17 7.80 TD Passes 37 10 Interceptions 8 11

He has had thrown eight picks in his last three games. The last Georgia quarterback to have stats like that in a three-game stretch was Matthew Stafford. He did that as a freshman in 2006. Speaking of interceptions, Beck has thrown a pick in 3.8 percent of his attempts this season. That is among the highest by any full-time Georgia quarterback since 1991.

Highest Interception Pct in a Season by Georgia QB since 1991 Season INT in Attempts Percentage Quincy Carter 2000 10 in 182 5.5 Matthew Stafford 2006 13 in 256 5.1 Eric Zeier 1993 12 in 258 4.7 Mike Bobo 1996 16 in 344 4.7 Joe Cox 2009 15 in 331 4.5 Stetson Bennett 2020 6 in 155 3.9 Carson Beck 2024 11 in 290 3.8 Aaron Murray 2011 14 in 403 3.5

Beck did complete 12 of his last 14 pass attempts after starting the game 13-for-26. He also threw two touchdowns and had 309 yards passing. It marked the eighth time in Beck's career that he has thrown for 300 or more yards. He ranks tied for third in Georgia history with that total.

Most Career 300-yard Pass Games by Georgia Quarterback Games Georgia Record in Those Games Eric Zeier 15 10-5 Aaron Murray 11 8-3 Quincy Carter 8 5-3 David Greene 8 7-1 Stetson Bennett 8 7-1 Carson Beck 8 7-1

Two of Georgia's wide receivers reached milestones in the game against Florida. Dominic Lovett passed 2,000 receiving yards in his career and 1,000 while just playing for Georgia. Arian Smith also passed the 1,000-yard plateau as a Bulldog. Here are the most yards receiving for Georgia players under Kirby Smart (this does not count seasons prior to Smart or if they played for other teams (Terry Godwin and Dominic Lovett).

Most Rec Yards by UGA Player Under Kirby Smart (2016 to Present) Seasons Yards Receiving Brock Bowers 2021 - 2023 2,538 Ladd McConkey 2021 - 2023 1,687 Terry Godwin 2016 - 2018 1,409 George Pickens 2019 - 2021 1,347 Kearis Jackson 2018 - 2022 1,107 Arian Smith 2020 - present 1,042 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 2020 - 2023 1,028 Riley Ridley 2016 - 2018 1,026 Dominic Lovett 2023 - present 1,002

Cash Jones also made an impact with a 22-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter. It was his second career touchdown reception, but fifth touchdown overall. He is more known to run the ball and speaking of running the ball, Dwight Phillips (also known as Peanut) had his first rushing attempt on Saturday and it went for a four-yard touchdown. Fellow freshman Nate Frazier was the prominent running back after Trevor Etienne left with an injury. Frazier had a career-high 19 attempts and 82 yards (one shy of his Clemson total). The 82 yards are one of the highest totals by a Georgia freshman in a SEC game in the Smart era.

Most Rush Yds by a Georgia Freshman in a SEC Game Under Kirby Smart Season and Opponent Rush Yards Daijun Edwards 2020 at Missouri 103 Branson Robinson 2022 vs Auburn 98 D'Andre Swift 2017 vs Missouri 94 D'Andre Swift 2017 SEC Champ vs Auburn 88 Brian Herrien 2016 at South Carolina 82 Nate Frazier 2024 vs Florida 82

Defensively, Georgia made a statement. Florida was held to 228 total yards. It was the second fewest by the Gators under Billy Napier and the third fewest all-time as a head coach. This was also the seventh time under Kirby Smart that Georgia allowed fewer than 125 yards rushing and 125 yards passing in the same conference game.

Georgia - Allowing Fewer Than 125 Rush Yds AND Pass Yds in Same Game vs SEC Opponent Under Kirby Smart Rush Yards Allowed Pass Yards Allowed 2016 vs Vanderbilt 62 109 2017 at Tennessee 62 80 2019 at Vanderbilt 116 109 2021 at Vanderbilt 53 24 2021 vs Arkansas 75 87 2022 vs Vanderbilt 45 105 2024 vs Florida 115 118

Chaz Chambliss had a career-high two sacks against the Gators after having just one in his first seven games of the season. CJ Allen led the Dawgs defense with eight tackles and had his first career interception. For the most part, Florida struggled to pass the ball. DJ Lagway was 2-for-6 and Aidan Warner was 7-for-24. The combined effort of 9-for-30 was one of the lowest completion percentages an SEC team has allowed in the 2000s.

Lowest Comp Pct Allowed by SEC Team in 2000s (min 30 pass att) Season and Opponent Comp / Att Comp Pct Georgia 2010 vs Idaho State 7 / 32 21.9 Kentucky 2002 at Mississippi State 9 / 34 26.5 Arkansas 2006 vs SE Missouri State 9 / 33 27.3 Mississippi State 2000 vs Memphis 10 / 34 29.4 Auburn 2019 vs Tulane 10 / 34 29.4 Georgia 2024 vs Florida 9 / 30 30.0