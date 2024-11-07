Advertisement
Published Nov 7, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Ole Miss
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
Georgia improves to 7-1 after a shaky performance against Florida. It is the seventh time in nine seasons that the Bulldogs have started the season 7-1 or better. It was Kirby Smart's seventh win against the Gators as the Bulldogs' head coach. It was also the Dawgs' fourth straight win in the series. That is the fifth time in the 103-game history that Georgia has had a win streak of four or more in the series.

Longest Win Streaks by Georgia in Series vs Florida
7-Game Streak7-Game Streak6-Game Streak6-Game Streak4-Game Streak

1904 (52-0)

1941 (19-3)

1931 (33-6)

1978 (24-22)

2021 (34-7)

1915 (39-0)

1942 (75-0)

1932 (14-0)

1979 (33-10)

2022 (42-20)

1916 (21-0)

1944 (38-12)

1933 (14-0)

1980 (26-21)

2023 (43-20)

1919 (16-0)

1945 (34-0)

1934 (14-0)

1981 (26-21)

2024 (34-20)

1920 (56-0)

1946 (33-14)

1935 (7-0)

1982 (44-0)

1926 (32-9)

1947 (34-6)

1936 (26-8)

1983 (10-9)

1927 (28-0)

1948 (20-12)

244-9

253-47

127-26

163-83

153-67

Georgia faces Ole Miss next. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 33-13-1. The series didn't even start until 1940 and Georgia actually trailed 3-2-1 after the first six meetings. The two would square off each season from 1966 to 2002. Since Kirby Smart took over in 2016, the two teams have faced just twice with each winning at home.

Georgia Results vs Ole Miss (2016 to Present)
2016 2023

Georgia lost 45-14

Result and Score

Georgia Won 52-17

230

Rush Yards for Georgia

300

180

Rush Yards for Ole Miss

179

166

Pass Yards for Georgia

311

330

Pass Yards for Ole Miss

173

Last Saturday, Georgia trailed 13-6 at halftime. It was the third time that the Bulldogs have trailed at halftime this season. The Dawgs are 2-1 this season and 15-12 when trailing at halftime under Smart.

One of the reasons that Georgia struggled in the first half was the inconsistent play from quarterback Carson Beck. Beck was a very solid passer until recently as this breakdown shows.

Carson Beck - Career Breakdown
First 29 GamesLast 5 Games

Completion Percentage

70.7

64.4

Yards per Attempt

9.17

7.80

TD Passes

37

10

Interceptions

8

11

He has had thrown eight picks in his last three games. The last Georgia quarterback to have stats like that in a three-game stretch was Matthew Stafford. He did that as a freshman in 2006.

Speaking of interceptions, Beck has thrown a pick in 3.8 percent of his attempts this season. That is among the highest by any full-time Georgia quarterback since 1991.

Highest Interception Pct in a Season by Georgia QB since 1991
SeasonINT in AttemptsPercentage

Quincy Carter

2000

10 in 182

5.5

Matthew Stafford

2006

13 in 256

5.1

Eric Zeier

1993

12 in 258

4.7

Mike Bobo

1996

16 in 344

4.7

Joe Cox

2009

15 in 331

4.5

Stetson Bennett

2020

6 in 155

3.9

Carson Beck

2024

11 in 290

3.8

Aaron Murray

2011

14 in 403

3.5

Beck did complete 12 of his last 14 pass attempts after starting the game 13-for-26. He also threw two touchdowns and had 309 yards passing. It marked the eighth time in Beck's career that he has thrown for 300 or more yards. He ranks tied for third in Georgia history with that total.

Most Career 300-yard Pass Games by Georgia Quarterback
GamesGeorgia Record in Those Games

Eric Zeier

15

10-5

Aaron Murray

11

8-3

Quincy Carter

8

5-3

David Greene

8

7-1

Stetson Bennett

8

7-1

Carson Beck

8

7-1

Two of Georgia's wide receivers reached milestones in the game against Florida. Dominic Lovett passed 2,000 receiving yards in his career and 1,000 while just playing for Georgia. Arian Smith also passed the 1,000-yard plateau as a Bulldog. Here are the most yards receiving for Georgia players under Kirby Smart (this does not count seasons prior to Smart or if they played for other teams (Terry Godwin and Dominic Lovett).

Most Rec Yards by UGA Player Under Kirby Smart (2016 to Present)
SeasonsYards Receiving

Brock Bowers

2021 - 2023

2,538

Ladd McConkey

2021 - 2023

1,687

Terry Godwin

2016 - 2018

1,409

George Pickens

2019 - 2021

1,347

Kearis Jackson

2018 - 2022

1,107

Arian Smith

2020 - present

1,042

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

2020 - 2023

1,028

Riley Ridley

2016 - 2018

1,026

Dominic Lovett

2023 - present

1,002

Cash Jones also made an impact with a 22-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter. It was his second career touchdown reception, but fifth touchdown overall. He is more known to run the ball and speaking of running the ball, Dwight Phillips (also known as Peanut) had his first rushing attempt on Saturday and it went for a four-yard touchdown.

Fellow freshman Nate Frazier was the prominent running back after Trevor Etienne left with an injury. Frazier had a career-high 19 attempts and 82 yards (one shy of his Clemson total). The 82 yards are one of the highest totals by a Georgia freshman in a SEC game in the Smart era.

Most Rush Yds by a Georgia Freshman in a SEC Game Under Kirby Smart
Season and OpponentRush Yards

Daijun Edwards

2020 at Missouri

103

Branson Robinson

2022 vs Auburn

98

D'Andre Swift

2017 vs Missouri

94

D'Andre Swift

2017 SEC Champ vs Auburn

88

Brian Herrien

2016 at South Carolina

82

Nate Frazier

2024 vs Florida

82

Defensively, Georgia made a statement. Florida was held to 228 total yards. It was the second fewest by the Gators under Billy Napier and the third fewest all-time as a head coach.

This was also the seventh time under Kirby Smart that Georgia allowed fewer than 125 yards rushing and 125 yards passing in the same conference game.

Georgia - Allowing Fewer Than 125 Rush Yds AND Pass Yds in Same Game vs SEC Opponent Under Kirby Smart
Rush Yards AllowedPass Yards Allowed

2016 vs Vanderbilt

62

109

2017 at Tennessee

62

80

2019 at Vanderbilt

116

109

2021 at Vanderbilt

53

24

2021 vs Arkansas

75

87

2022 vs Vanderbilt

45

105

2024 vs Florida

115

118

Chaz Chambliss had a career-high two sacks against the Gators after having just one in his first seven games of the season.

CJ Allen led the Dawgs defense with eight tackles and had his first career interception. For the most part, Florida struggled to pass the ball. DJ Lagway was 2-for-6 and Aidan Warner was 7-for-24. The combined effort of 9-for-30 was one of the lowest completion percentages an SEC team has allowed in the 2000s.

Lowest Comp Pct Allowed by SEC Team in 2000s (min 30 pass att)
Season and OpponentComp / AttComp Pct

Georgia

2010 vs Idaho State

7 / 32

21.9

Kentucky

2002 at Mississippi State

9 / 34

26.5

Arkansas

2006 vs SE Missouri State

9 / 33

27.3

Mississippi State

2000 vs Memphis

10 / 34

29.4

Auburn

2019 vs Tulane

10 / 34

29.4

Georgia

2024 vs Florida

9 / 30

30.0

There is a very good chance that Ole Miss will have a completion percentage higher than the 30 percent that Florida had. The Rebels' Jaxson Dart is fifth in the nation completing 71.4 percent of his passes. He also leads the FBS in pass yards and is tied for third in touchdown passes. Last season, Dart was just 10-for-17 for 112 yards and an interception against the Dawgs.

