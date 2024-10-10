Advertisement

in other news

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart was interviewed Wednesday afternoon on 680 The Fan. Inside is the transcript of what he had to say.

 • Anthony Dasher
Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended indefinitely until his legal matter is resolved, Kirby Smart announced.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia set to host priority targets along the DL for official visits

Georgia set to host priority targets along the DL for official visits

Rivals has the latest on three official visitors making their way to Athens this weekend.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Aaron Gregory, Zykie Helton, and more

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Aaron Gregory, Zykie Helton, and more

Rivals has the latest on a handful of Georgia targets after a busy visit weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Stepping up at tight end

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Stepping up at tight end

Lawson Luckie believes the tight end room could provide more to Georgia.

 • Jason Butt

in other news

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart was interviewed Wednesday afternoon on 680 The Fan. Inside is the transcript of what he had to say.

 • Anthony Dasher
Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended indefinitely until his legal matter is resolved, Kirby Smart announced.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia set to host priority targets along the DL for official visits

Georgia set to host priority targets along the DL for official visits

Rivals has the latest on three official visitors making their way to Athens this weekend.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Mississippi State
circle avatar
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dave_mc_stats

A week after losing its first game of the season, Georgia rebounded and defeated Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs have not lost two in a row since the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama and then to the Longhorns in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. The win over the Tigers was the Dawgs eighth straight in the series. Georgia now has a 65-56-8 advantage in the all-time series. Georgia won by the score of 31-13. The 13 points is pretty close to what Auburn averages since Kirby Smart took over in Athens. Here is how the Dawgs have defended against the most common opponents since 2016 (minimum five matchups).

Fewest Points Per Game Allowed by Georgia Under Kirby Smart
Points Per Game AllowedRecord

vs Vanderbilt

10.0

6-1

vs Kentucky

11.2

9-0

vs Auburn

13.7

9-1

vs South Carolina

13.9

7-1

vs Georgia Tech

14.3

7-1

vs Tennessee

15.1

7-1

vs Missouri

18.4

8-0

vs Florida

19.5

6-2

vs Alabama

32.7

1-6

Mississippi State (Georgia’s next opponent) has averaged 15.3 points in the three games against Smart and the Dawgs.

Georgia has faced Auburn 129 times overall. That is the most by any Georgia opponent. Georgia and Mississippi State have only faced each other 26 times. Here is a list of the SEC teams (including the two new ones) that Georgia has faced the least.

Fewest Overall Meetings for Georgia vs SEC Opponents
Overall MeetingsSeries Record

Oklahoma

1

Georgia leads 1-0

Texas

5

Texas leads 4-1

Texas A&M

6

Series tied 3-3

Missouri

13

Georgia leads 12-1

Arkansas

16

Georgia leads 12-4

Mississippi State

26

Georgia leads 20-6

LSU

32

LSU leads 17-14-1

Ole Miss

47

Georgia leads 33-13-1

The series with the other Bulldogs started back in 1914, but the two would not meet again until 1950. The team from Starkville won three of the first four meetings, but have won just three times since then. Besides Athens and Starkville, this conference clash has also been held in Atlanta and Jackson, Mississippi.

-----

After throwing for just 54 percent against Alabama, Carson Beck completed 79.3 percent of his passes (23-for-29) vs. Auburn. Beck holds the Georgia career record for completion percentage at 69.8 percent. As a starter, he is slightly better at 70.6 percent. Here is a breakdown of his percentages and the team’s record in those games.

Carson Beck as a Starter in Games by Completion Percentage
Total Number of GamesRecord

80.0 and above

2

2-0

70.0 to 79.9

8

7-1

60.0 to 69.9

8

8-0

59.9 and below

1

0-1

One of the biggest stars for Georgia last week was Trevor Etienne. Etienne rushed for 88 yards and had 36 yards receiving. Both were his highs as a Bulldog. He also had two touchdown rushes and a career-high six receptions. Having two scores on the ground with that many receptions is rare for a Georgia player. The last one prior to Etienne to do that was Robert Edwards in the 1996 four-overtime game against Auburn. This season, only five FBS players have reached this feat.

FBS Players in 2024 with 2+ TD Rushes & 6+ Receptions in Same Game
TeamDate and Opponent

Anthony Hankerson

Oregon State

September 14 vs Oregon

Cam Skattebo

Arizona State

September 21 at Texas Tech

Darius Taylor

Minnesota

September 28 at Michigan

LeQuint Allen

Syracuse

October 4 at UNLV

Trevor Etienne

Georgia

October 5 vs Auburn

Dominic Lovett caught one of the two touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs. It was his second score of the season and his sixth with Georgia. Lovett played for Missouri in his first two seasons. While his scoring is already better with the Dawgs, the other numbers are catching up.

Dominic Lovett - Career Comparison
With Missouri (2021-22)With Georgia (2023-24)

Games

25

19

Receptions

82

76

Rec Yards

1,019

865

Yards per Recption

12.4

11.4

TD Receptions

3

6

On defense, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins notched two sacks (both in the first quarter). He leads the team this season with three. He only had one sack in his first three seasons. Here are the Bulldogs that have had at least two sacks since the beginning of the 2021 season.

UGA Players with 2+ Sacks in a Game (2021 to Present)
OpponentSacks

Nakobe Dean

2021 vs Clemson

2

Channing Tindall

2021 at Tennessee

3

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

2022 vs Kent State

2

Javon Bullard

2022 vs Tennessee

2

Jalon Walker

2023 SEC Championship vs Alabama

2

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

2024 vs Auburn

2

Dan Jackson is currently tied for the team lead this season in tackles with 26. Last Saturday, Jackson also added a blocked field goal. Back in 2021, he also blocked a punt against Arkansas. Under Kirby Smart, there have been seven blocked punts and eight blocked field goals and Jackson is the only one to be on both lists.

Georgia Blocked Punts and Field Goals Under Kirby Smart
PuntsField Goals

D'Andre Walker

2017 at Tennessee


J.R. Reed

2017 vs Samford

Eric Stokes

2018 at Missouri

Daquan Hawkins-Muckle

2017 SEC Championship vs Auburn

Zamir White

2020 at Arkansas

Lorenzo Carter

2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma

Dan Jackson

2021 vs Arkansas

Jordan Davis

2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati

Nolan Smith

2021 vs Missouri

Devonte Wyatt

2021 vs Kentucky

Jalon Walker

2022 vs Kent State

Jalen Carter

2022 CFP Championship vs Alabama

Joenel Aguero

2023 vs Florida

Nazir Stackhouse

2022 SEC Championship vs LSU

Dan Jackson

2024 vs Auburn

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
UGA
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement