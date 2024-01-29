In parts one and two of the 2023 Statistical Review, UGASports looked at rushing and receiving. This time around, we'll review the passing game. After Stetson Bennett left after the 2022 season, many questioned the future of the passing game. In 2023, Carson Beck ended up with one of the best seasons by a Georgia quarterback in program history. Check out some of these statistics from last season, proving that statement. First, here are the passing leaders in the nation in 2023.



2023 FBS Passing Leaders Completion Pct Pass Yards Bo Nix (Oregon) - 77.4 Michael Penix Jr (Washington) - 4,903 Jacob Zeno (UAB) - 73.6 Bo Nix (Oregon) - 4,508 Graham Mertz (Florida) - 72.9 Carson Beck (Georgia) - 3,941 Carson Beck (Georgia) - 72.4 Seth Henigan (Memphis) - 3,880 Noah Fifita (Arizona) - 72.4 Jayden Daniels (LSU) - 3,812

Beck was ranked in the top five in both categories, but where does he rank in school history in each of those stats?

Georgia Ranks in Completion Percentage Season Career (minimum 300 attempts) Carson Beck (2023) - 72.4 Carson Beck (2021-present) - 71.2 Stetson Bennett (2022) - 68.3 Stetson Bennett (2019-22) - 65.1 Hutson Mason (2014) - 67.9 Hutson Mason (2010-11, 13-14) - 65.0 Jake Fromm (2018) - 67.3 Jake Fromm (2017-19) - 63.2 Mike Bobo (1997) - 65.0 Aaron Murray (2010-13) - 62.3 Aaron Murray (2013) - 64.8 Eric Zeier (1991-94) - 59.8

In terms of yards passing, he may not be at the very top of the list, but he's still near the top on one, and in the top ten and climbing in the other.

Georgia Ranks in Pass Yards Season Career Stetson Bennett (2022) - 4,127 Aaron Murray (2010-13) - 13,166 Carson Beck (2023) - 3,941 David Greene (2001-04) - 11,528 Aaron Murray (2012) - 3,893 Eric Zeier (1991-94) - 11,153 Eric Zeier (1993) - 3,525 Stetson Bennett (2019-22) - 8,428 Matthew Stafford (2008) - 3,459 Jake Fromm (2017-19) - 8,224 Eric Zeier (1994) - 3,396 Matthew Stafford (2006-08) - 7.731 David Greene (2003) - 3,307 Quincy Carter (1998-2000) - 6,447 Aaron Murray (2011) - 3,149 Mike Bobo (1994-97) - 6,334 Aaron Murray (2013) - 3,075 Zeke Bratkowski (1951-53) - 4,836 Aaron Murray (2010) - 3,049 Carson Beck (2021-present) - 4,427

Beck also had 24 touchdown passes on the season. While that ranked tied for 23rd in the nation, it ranked in the top ten all-time by a Bulldog (with a lot of ties).

Most Touchdown Passes in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog TD Passes TD Passes Aaron Murray (2012) 36 Eric Zeier (1993) 24 Aaron Murray (2011) 35 Eric Zeier (1994) 24 Jake Fromm (2018) 30 D.J. Shockley (2005) 24 Stetson Bennett (2021) 29 Joe Cox (2009) 24 Stetson Bennett (2022) 27 Aaron Murray (2010) 24 Aaron Murray (2013) 26 Jake Fromm (2017) 24 Matthew Stafford (2008) 25 Jake Fromm (2019) 24 Carson Beck (2023) 24

Beck has 30 touchdown passes in his career. That does not rank in the top ten in Georgia history, but it is only three away from tying John Rauch (1945-48) for tenth place. Beck threw only six interceptions in 417 attempts. His 1.44 interception percentage is the fifth best in a season in school history. Here is a breakdown of how many touchdowns he has thrown in a game as well as how many interceptions he has thrown.

Carson Beck - Game Breakdown in 2023 TD Passes Interceptions Zero 2 games 8 games One 4 games 6 games Two 5 games 0 games Three 2 games 0 games Four 1 game 0 games

Here are some more breakdowns on Beck's 2023 season...

Carson Beck - 2023 Passing By Down Comp /Att (Pct) Pass Yards TD / INT First Down 136/186 (73.1) 1,839 8 / 1 Second Down 107/138 (77.5) 1,304 10 / 2 Third Down 56/88 (63.6) 756 6 / 3 Fourth Down 2/4 (50.0) 33 0/0

Carson Beck - 2023 Passing by Quarter Comp / Att (Pct) Pass Yards TD / INT First Quarter 89/123 (72.4) 1,059 6 / 1 Second Quarter 95/130 (73.1) 1,241 9 / 1 Third Quarter 85/117 (72.6) 1,247 7 / 2 Fourth Quarter 32/46 (69.6) 385 2 / 2

Carson Beck - 2023 Passing by Location Comp / Att (Pct) Pass Yards TD / INT Home 160/220 (72.7) 2,133 14 / 3 Road 89 / 122 (73.0) 1,047 6 / 3 Neutral 53 / 75 (70.7) 761 4 / 0