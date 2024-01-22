Last week, UGASports looked at the 2023 season in terms on how Georgia ran the ball. This time we look at receiving. Georgia had some pretty big moments, with some stats that the Bulldogs have rarely ever seen. Despite playing just ten games, Brock Bowers led the Dawgs with 56 receptions. The 56 receptions were tied for the ninth most in one season by any Bulldog. He tied A.J. Green's mark from 2008 and Bowers' own total from his freshman season of 2021. Bowers' sophomore total of 63 receptions is the second most. Bowers' teammate Dominic Lovett was second in receptions this past season with 54. Bowers and Lovett became just the third set of Bulldog teammates to each have at least 50 receptions in one season (Mohamed Massaquoi and Green in 2008, and Bowers and Ladd McConkey also did it in 2022).

Number of Georgia Bulldogs with Receptions Under Kirby Smart Players with 1+ Reception Players with 10+ Receptions Players with 20+ Receptions Players with 30+ Receptions Players with 40+ Receptions 2016 17 6 4 2 1 2017 16 5 3 2 1 2018 19 7 6 4 1 2019 20 10 5 3 1 2020 17 7 3 2 0 2021 20 8 6 2 1 2022 21 9 7 3 3 2023 22 10 8 4 2

Advertisement

As you can see, the eight players with 20 or more receptions this season was the most in the Smart era. Here is a breakdown on all eight of those players as to when they caught those passes in 2023.

Georgia's Top 8 Receivers in Receptions in 2023 (Quarter-by-Quarter) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Brock Bowers (56) 19 17 11 9 Dominic Lovett (54) 16 16 18 4 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (34) 12 10 9 3 Ladd McConkey (30) 9 10 7 4 Dillon Bell (29) 7 9 12 1 Oscar Delp (24) 4 10 5 5 Rara Thomas (23) 9 5 7 2 Daijun Edwards (20) 7 8 4 1

The fourth-quarter numbers above are a lot smaller since Georgia passed the ball a lot less late in the game. As a team, the Bulldogs had just 51 receptions in the game's final quarter compared to 90, 96, and 91 in the first three. As a whole, the wide receiver group got the ball a lot more this past season compared to the two previous seasons for the Bulldogs. Here is a look at the last three seasons in terms of the major stat categories in which position group caught the ball for the Dawgs (Dillon Bell's season with 29 receptions for 355 receptions and two touchdowns were all counted in the wide receiver group).

Receiving Stats by Georgia Position Groups During Last 3 Seasons By Wide Receivers By Tight Ends By Running Backs 2021 Receptions 128 75 62 Rec Yards 1,966 1,161 648 TD Receptions 18 15 6 2022

Receptions 172 98 66 Rec Yards 2,278 1,473 686 TD Receptions 17 11 3 2023 Receptions 206 85 37 Rec Yards 2,879 1,067 328 TD Receptions 17 10 2

Bowers had another outstanding season in 2023. He became the first tight end to win the Mackey Award twice (started in 2000). He also became just the third Bulldog to be named All-American in three seasons (Herschel Walker and David Pollack). Statistically, he is also the third Georgia player to have three seasons with at least 50 receptions (Terrence Edwards and A.J. Green). UGASports has been the No. 1 source in keeping track on Bowers' career stats and where they stand in the Georgia record book (dating back to the 2022 season). Here is how the great tight end finished his career.

Georgia Career Receiving Stat Leaders Receptions Yards Receiving Touchdown Receptions Terrence Edwards (204) Terrence Edwards (3,093) Terrence Edwards (30) Brice Hunter (182) Fred Gibson (2,884) Brock Bowers (26) Brock Bowers (175) A.J. Green (2,619) A.J. Green (23) Malcolm Mitchell (174) Tavarres King (2,602) Tavarres King (21) A.J. Green (166) Brock Bowers (2,538) Fred Gibson (20) Chris Conley (20)

Bowers also had ten games in his career with 100 or more yards receiving, including three contests in 2023. The ten are technically tied for the most all-time at Georgia with Fred Gibson and Terrence Edwards. However, Gibson had an additional one in a bowl game prior to the 2002 season, so the NCAA doesn't officially count it. Don't forget Ladd McConkey, who also had a stellar career for the Dawgs. He finished his career with 119 receptions for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns on the receiving end. The 14 touchdown receptions are the 13th highest total in Georgia history while his yard total ranks him 17th. He is also among the leaders in game totals this season by Bulldog players during the 2023 season.

Highest Receiving Stats in a Game by Georgia Bulldogs This Season Receptions Touchdown Receptions Brock Bowers (9 vs UAB) Brock Bowers (2 vs UAB) Dominic Lovett (9 at Vanderbilt) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2 at Tennessee) Brock Bowers (8 at Auburn) Brock Bowers (7 vs South Carolina) Dominic Lovett (7 vs South Carolina) Brock Bowers (7 vs Kentucky) Ladd McConkey (7 vs Missouri) Brock Bowers (7 at Tennessee) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (7 at Tennessee)

Highest Receiving Stats in a Game by Georgia Bulldogs This Season Yards Receiving Longest Reception Brock Bowers (157 at Auburn) Rara Thomas (56 vs UT Martin) Ladd McConkey (135 vs Florida) Dominic Lovett (55 vs Florida) Brock Bowers (132 vs Kentucky) Ladd McConkey (54 vs Florida) Brock Bowers (121 vs UAB) Mekhi Mews (54 vs UT Martin) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (99 vs Kentucky) Arian Smith (51 vs Alabama) Ladd McConkey (95 vs Missouri) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (50 vs UAB) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (94 vs UAB) Brock Bowers (49 vs Kentucky) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (91 at Tennessee) C.J. Smith (47 vs UT Martin) Dillon Bell (90 at Tennessee) Rara Thomas (44 vs Ole Miss) Dillon Bell (86 vs Florida State) Dominic Lovett (43 vs Ole Miss)