Part One of Georgia's 2023 Statistical Review examines the rushing game. Georgia's run game was on fire against Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs ran for 372 yards. It was the most yards rushing by Georgia in any bowl game in its history. The prior record was 317 in the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. If you look at the top six rushing totals in the 2000s for the Dawgs, the top five have come in the Kirby Smart and Dell McGee era.

Most Rushing Yards in a Game by Georgia Bulldogs in 2000s Rush Yards 2018 vs UMass 426 2017 at Vanderbilt 423 2017 vs Kentucky 381 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State 372 2017 vs Missouri 370 2014 vs Troy 367

Georgia had five touchdown rushes in the game (FSU had four first downs rushing). Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards had two rushing touchdowns apiece. This marked just the third time in Bulldog bowl history that a Dawg duo had multiple touchdown runs in the same game. Here are those memorable three.

Multiple TD Runs by a Pair of Georgia Bulldogs in a Bowl Game 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State Player One Sony Michel (3) Stetson Bennett (2) Kendall Milton (2) Player Two Nick Chubb (2) Branson Robinson (2) Daijun Edwards (2)

Ladd McConkey had the other rushing touchdown against the Seminoles. It was the wide receiver's fourth and final touchdown on the ground for the Dawgs. Back to the season, how has this past season compared to others under the current coach? Here is a breakdown in three important rushing statstics that may help you decide.

Georgia Rushing Stats Under Kirby Smart Rush Yards per Attempt Rush Yards per Game TD Rushes 2016 4.7 191.2 18 2017 5.8 258.4 42 2018 5.9 238.8 30 2019 4.9 185.1 21 2020 *** 4.6 174.2 18 2021 5.3 190.9 29 2022 5.5 205.3 44 2023 5.3 191.2 40

The 40 touchdown rushes by Georgia was tied for the most by any team in the nation. The other team with 40 was Michigan, which had four touchdown rushes in its fifteenth game of the season. All three of the seasons in which Georgia has scored 40 or more touchdown rushes (2017, 2022 and 2023) have happened under Smart. The fourth most by a Bulldog team happened in 1971, when Georgia had 39. Ten different Dawgs had at least one rushing touchdown, and seven players had at least 100 yards rushing in 2023. Carson Beck had 117 yards rushing and added four scores on the ground. How were the carries split up this past season? Here is a breakdown of the other six Georgia players who reached triple digits for the season quarter-by-quarter.



Georgia's Top 6 Rushers in 2023: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Daijun Edwards 42 / 208 / 1 45 / 244 / 8 46 / 169 / 3 32 / 259 / 1 Kendall Milton 28 / 216 / 2 51 / 267 / 6 26 / 229 / 4 16 / 78 / 2 Roderick Robinson II 3 / 15 / 0 5 / 35 / 0 10 / 74 / 2 6 / 72 / 0 Cash Jones 0 / 0 / 0 4 / 3 / 0 9 / 37 / 0 9 / 121 / 1 Dillon Bell 7 / 43 / 0 8 / 61 / 1 5 / 39 / 1 5 / 14 / 0 Andrew Paul 2 / 7 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 6 / 28 / 0 21 / 94 / 1

Milton finished the season with 14 touchdown rushes. He finished tied for second in the SEC in that category. Edwards had 13 of his own, which was fifth in the conference. They were the eighth and ninth Bulldogs to have at least ten touchdown rushes in a season under Smart. They are also the fourth duo of Bulldogs to have at least ten touchdown rushes each in the same season, in data going back to 1940.

10+ TD Rushes by Georgia Bulldog Teammtes in One Season Since 1940 2007 2017 2022 2023 Player One Knowshon Moreno (14) Sony Michel (16) Kenny McIntosh (10) Kendall Milton (14) Player Two Thomas Brown (10) Nick Chubb (15) Stetson Bennett (10) Daijun Edwards (13)

Milton ended his Bulldog career with a touchdown rush in his last nine games. That was the longest streak by a Bulldog since Nick Chubb had a touchdown rush in ten straight games, from the end of 2014 to the first game of 2015. Both he and Edwards reached the 20 career touchdown rushes milestone. Only six Dawgs reached 20 in games just under Smart. Entering the 2024 season, the active leader is Beck with four (under Smart only). Here are the top 15, and remember, this does not count touchdown rushes under Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon.

Most Career TD Rushes Under Kirby Smart (2016 to present) TD Rushes TD Rushes Zamir White 25 James Cook 14 Daijun Edwards 24 Brian Herrien 13 Nick Chubb 23 Elijah Holyfield 9 Kendall Milton 23 Brock Bowers 5 Sony Michel 20 Ladd McConkey 4 D'Andre Swift 20 Carson Beck 4 Kenny McIntosh 16 Justin Fields 4 Stetson Bennett 14

During the SEC Championship, Edwards also became the 19th Bulldog to rush for 2,000 yards in his career. That is very impressive due to not having a collegiate start until this past season. Milton finished his career 161 yards shy of that milestone. Both players are among the most successful backs in terms of rush yards in the Smart era. In the eight seasons under this current coach ten Dawgs reached the 1,000-yard mark in their career and five of them reached 2,000.

Most Career Rush Yards by Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Rush Yards Rush Yards D'Andre Swift 2,885 Kendall Milton 1,839 Nick Chubb 2,475 Kenny McIntosh 1,582 Daijun Edwards 2,082 James Cook 1,503 Sony Michel 2,067 Brian Herrien 1,413 Zamir White 2,043 Elijah Holyfield 1,340

In terms of single-game performances, Edwards and Milton steal the show again. However there were a few surprises. Check out the top 13 in most rush yards in a game in 2023 (three of them happened in the same game).

Most Rush Yards in a Game in 2023 by Georgia Bulldog Opponent Rush Yards Kendall Milton Georgia Tech 156 Daijun Edwards Vanderbilt 146 Kendall Milton Ole Miss 127 Daijun Edwards South Carolina 118 Kendall Milton Orange Bowl vs FSU 104 Daijun Edwards Florida 95 Daijun Edwards Missouri 77 Daijun Edwards Auburn 76 Roderick Robinson II Orange Bowl vs FSU 70 Daijun Edwards UAB 66 Kendall Milton Tennessee 66 Cash Jones Vanderbilt 65 Daijun Edwards Orange Bowl vs FSU 62