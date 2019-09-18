Notre Dame game special - UNPRECEDENTED 50% off
We never thought they would approve this deal.
With the biggest non-conference game coming to Athens in 53 years, we wanted an offer that matched the magnitude of this Top-7 contest.
Theus, we have a 50% off deal. We've never had that before. Just $49.99 for your first year.
BUT THERE"S MORE!
When you sign up for your first year at 50% off, you will shortly thereafter receive a coupon code to the Georgia Fan Shop for $49.50.
We are no math geniuses but that's about as free as we can make it.
Links:
- The $49.50 coupon codes to GeorgiaFanShop.com will expire on 08/31/2020
- The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 09.24.19.
- The discounted price of $49.99 applies to the first year of your annual subscription only.
- Please provide a valid email address in your Rivals user profile. We will email you the coupon code.
- Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the coupon code. Any refund of the $49.99 subscription payment disqualifies enrollment into the promotion.
- Offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- Please allow up to four days for delivery of the RivalsFanShop.com coupon code.
Legal notes
Offer Terms: This promo code offer is valid only while supplies last. A valid email address must be inputted into your profile. Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the RivalsFanStore.com coupon code. The promo code must be used to enroll in the offer. Offer is nontransferable and may not be combined with other offers and discounts, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. Offer codes are void if copied, transferred, sold, exchanged, expired and where prohibited. Rivals is not responsible for lost, stolen or corrupted codes or any unauthorized use of codes. The RivalsFanStore.com coupon code expires 8/31/20. Other terms and conditions apply. See the Rivals Fan Shop terms http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/pages/partners_terms_of_use. Please allow up to four days for delivery of your RivalsFanShop.com coupon code. After the one-year subscription promotional period, your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. Please read the terms of service.