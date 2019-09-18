We never thought they would approve this deal.

With the biggest non-conference game coming to Athens in 53 years, we wanted an offer that matched the magnitude of this Top-7 contest. Theus, we have a 50% off deal. We've never had that before. Just $49.99 for your first year. BUT THERE"S MORE! When you sign up for your first year at 50% off, you will shortly thereafter receive a coupon code to the Georgia Fan Shop for $49.50. We are no math geniuses but that's about as free as we can make it.

Links:

- The $49.50 coupon codes to GeorgiaFanShop.com will expire on 08/31/2020 - The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 09.24.19. - The discounted price of $49.99 applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. - Please provide a valid email address in your Rivals user profile. We will email you the coupon code. - Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the coupon code. Any refund of the $49.99 subscription payment disqualifies enrollment into the promotion. - Offer is for new annual subscriptions only - Please allow up to four days for delivery of the RivalsFanShop.com coupon code.

Legal notes