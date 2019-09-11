Georgia has a perfect 2-0 start to the season for the fifth straight year after the 63-17 victory over Murray State. The Bulldogs weren’t perfect, but there are plenty of stats to show you from this last game, and some to look forward to in the battle against Arkansas State. The 63 points scored on Saturday, and the 66 points scored last season against UMass, marked two straight seasons that the Bulldogs scored at least 60 or more points in a game. The last time Georgia pulled it off was in the seasons of 1941 to 1944, when they did it in four straight seasons. In case you are curious, the last time they scored 70 in a game was in 1994 against Northeast Louisiana. Those 63 points came from nine touchdowns. Of those nine, four were from players scoring their first career touchdowns, and three of those were by freshmen (George Pickens, Zamir White, Dominick Blaylock, and Stetson Bennett). D’Andre Swift had two touchdown rushes. It was the third time in his career that he had two scores from the ground. J.R. Reed had a defensive touchdown for the second time in his career. He also had one against Florida in 2017. Back to Swift, Swift is still 18th all-time on Georgia’s career rushing yard list, but has a chance to move up this week and also eclipse the 2,000 mark for his career.

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Rush Yards 15th - Robert Edwards 1993 - 1997 2,033 16th - Glynn Harrison 1972 - 1975 2,031 17th - Jimmy Poulos 1971 - 1973 1,991 18th - D'Andre Swift 2017 - present 1,881

Swift also increased his career rush yards per attempt total and now has a 7.07 average. The school record is held by Todd Gurley at 6.44 and the SEC record is Bo Jackson at 6.62. You need a minimum of 400 career rushes to qualify for the conference record and Swift is at 266. Speaking of averages, Swift and fellow Bulldog Zamir White hold the top two yards per attempt averages in the SEC after two weeks. Check out the top six.



Top 6 SEC Leaders in Rush Yards per Attempt Team Attempts / Yards Average D'Andre Swift Georgia 22 / 216 9.8 Zamir White Georgia 13 / 123 9.5 Kavosiey Smoke Kentucky 18 / 170 9.4 Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M 14 / 130 9.3 Kylin Hill Mississippi State 41 / 320 7.8 Tavien Feaster South Carolina 19 / 136 7.2

All the main Bulldog running backs got in the act last week against Murray State. Check out how the Dawg running backs have fared quarter by quarter this season.

Georgia Running Backs - Quarter by Quarter (Attempts / Rush Yards) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr D'Andre Swift 8 / 94 6 / 47 7 / 65 1 / 8 Zamir White 2 / 13 2 / 14 6 / 71 3 / 25 Brian Herrien 9 / 54 3 / 7 4 / 35 1 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 4 / 20 5 / 41 James Cook 2 / 33 1 / 13 2 / 6 0 / 0

Switching to passing, Jake Fromm didn’t play much in week two, but completed 10-of-11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. He has at least one touchdown pass in 30 of 31 games in his career. He now has a completion percentage this season of 73.5 (25-of-34). His completion percentage has gone up each season as a Bulldog. As a freshman it was at 62.2 and a sophomore, it was at 67.3. His career total of 65.3 would be the best ever by a Georgia player if it stayed where it is. However, the SEC record for a career is at 68.9 held by Johnny Manziel. Fromm’s backup Stetson Bennett was under center the majority last week for Georgia. Bennett saw his first real action as a Bulldog and went 9-of-13 for 124 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Since the beginning of the 1996 season, 11 different Bulldogs has had at least two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in the same game. Here are those quarterbacks, and the amount of times they accomplished the feat.

Georgia QB with at least 2 TD Passes and 1 TD Rush in a Game Games Games Aaron Murray 9 Hutson Mason 1 Quincy Carter 6 Jacob Eason 1 David Greene 3 Jake Fromm 1 D.J. Shockley 2 Justin Fields 1 Mike Bobo 1 Stetson Bennett 1 Matthew Stafford 1

Freshmen George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock each made their first career receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Demetris Robertson had another touchdown reception, and now has back-to-back games with touchdown receptions for the first time since 2016. Tight end Eli Wolf had five receptions in 2018 with Tennessee. In his first two games for Georgia this season, he has five, including a career high four against Murray State. He never had more than one in a game throughout his whole career, before his performance in week two. A lot of talk over the last few months is about what positions have been receiving passes this season. Here is the breakdown through the first two games.

Georgia Receiving Breakdown Through First 2 Games Receptions Rec Yards TD Receptions By Wide Receivers 21 282 4 By Tight Ends 8 113 0 By Running Backs 6 53 0

If you were wondering how this compares to previous seasons. Here is an article I wrote last January. On defense, Georgia wreaked havoc by sacking Murray State’s quarterback six times. It was the most by the Bulldogs in a game since 2011 vs. Florida. They also had 11 tackles for loss. Not many would have guessed that Latavious Brini would have the first interception of the season for the Bulldogs. In fact, what makes it crazy is that Brini only played two snaps last week on defense. For all the snap counts, you should check Trent Smallwood and Brent Rollins article each week. Only five active Georgia players have an interception in their career. Check out this list.

Active Georgia Players with at least 1 Career Interception Career Interceptions Last Interception J.R. Reed 4 2018 vs. Alabama *** Tae Crowder 2 2018 vs. UMass Tyrique McGhee 2 2018 vs. Florida Richard LeCounte 1 2018 vs. Alabama *** Latavious Brini 1 2019 vs. Murray State