Georgia added another wide receiver via the transfer portal Thursday, picking up former Southern Cal wideout Michael Jackson III.

Jackson visited Georgia shortly after the SEC Championship.

A native of Las Vegas, Jackson hails from the same high school as former Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington. He took a visit to Georgia the weekend after the SEC Championship.

He just needs to stay healthy.

Jackson battled hamstring injuries as a sophomore and subsequently became lost in the shuffle in a deep corps of receivers during last year’s junior campaign.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot, 200-pound wideout would bring some welcome experience to the Bulldogs after catching 17 passes for 146 yards in nine games last fall.

He leaves Southern Cal with 46 career catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns, while appearing in 24 games with two starts. Jackson played 519 snaps for the Trojans in his career.

Jackson (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) would also give the Bulldogs another candidate at punt returner, having served in that capacity all three of his seasons in Los Angeles.

Assuming he can stay healthy, Jackson could potentially carve out a role, although over his career he has been more of a possession receiver.

Jackson becomes the third wide receiver to matriculate to Georgia through the portal, joining London Humphreys from Vanderbilt and Colbie Young from Miami.