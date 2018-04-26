Roquan Smith has a new NFL home.

Thursday night, the Chicago Bears took the former Georgia All-American with the 8th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He becomes the Bulldogs' first opening round pick since former teammate Leonard Floyd, who was taken by the Bears in the first round with the No. 9 selection in 2016.

The MVP of the SEC Championship game and Butkus Award winner recently told UGASports he’s ready to get his NFL career underway.

“I feel like I’m a playmaker, I lead by example. I think I can elevate any defense.”

He still pinches himself when he thinks about how far he’s come.

In high school, Smith played any number of positions on offense and defense before settling in at linebacker when he arrived at Georgia.

“It was amazing. In high school I played defense as well as offense. I went both ways. I played receiver, running back; it was fun having the ball in my hands,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I felt I was a better fit at linebacker. I didn’t like to get hit; I preferred to give them.”

The Bears will surely learn that first hand.

“I truly care about my teammates on and off the field,” he said. “I’ll always be right there for them. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, I’ll be someone they can depend on.”

Smith started all 15 games last fall and led the Bulldogs in total stops with 137, sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (14.0) and QB pressures (20). He was named one of four permanent team captains, as well as Defensive MVP, at the team's postseason awards gala.

He was also tabbed the Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl with 11 tackles, including half a sack and highlighted by several key third-down stops. He was named to the All-Bowl Team by both ESPN and Rivals.com.