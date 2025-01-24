Smart Stops: Who Kirby Smart visited on the road

Kirby Smart is as busy as ever. Georgia's head coach has been on the road visiting some of the Bulldogs' top targets in the 2026 class. Smart's travels have mainly been in Georgia so far, although he has gone out of state for a few players as well. UGASports breaks down all the targets who have received a visit from Smart over the past few days.

The headliner among Smart's visits has to be five-star Jared Curtis. Smart visited the former Georgia commit in Nashville as the Bulldogs work to regain his commitment.

Speaking of former Georgia commitments, Smart has also paid a visit to running back target Derrek Cooper. The five-star is expected back in Athens on February 1.

IMG Academy has welcomed coaches from across the country this January. Smart is no different, stopping by to see a handful of Georgia targets. Defensive back Zech Fort is the biggest priority for the Bulldogs among this group.

Georgia is prioritizing Khamari Brooks, a local standout from North Oconee High School. Smart made the short trip over to North Oconee to watch one of Brooks' basketball games. Brooks also visited Athens on January 18.

Rodney Dunham is another one of Georgia's top EDGE targets as the Bulldogs look to restock the outside linebacker room. Smart stopped in to see Dunham on January 24.

Smart visited the northwestern corner of Georgia to see Brodie and Bear McWhorter. Brodie is a potential quarterback target later in the 2026 class, while his cousin Bear is a four-star offensive lineman who has visited Athens.

Another out-of-state trip came when Smart went to Florida to see Rivals250 safety Ayden Pouncey. The Winter Park product is one of Georgia's main safety targets.

Smart saw a pair of targets when he visited Providence Day in Charlotte. He spent time with both offensive tackle Leo Delaney and receiver Gordon Sellars.

In-state offensive lineman Brandon Anderson has been committed to Tennessee for three months. But that didn't stop Smart from stopping in to visit him at North Cobb High School.

Linebacker Izayia Williams also received a visit from Smart. Georgia has a place in his top five.