Count sophomore defensive end Travon Walker as someone who is excited about the potential of Georgia’s defensive line.

“I think the sky's the limit,” Walker said during a Zoom session with beat writers Monday.

The native of Thomaston certainly figures on playing a key role.

A member of the Freshman All-SEC Team, Walker overcame a pair of wrist injuries to earn Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award after his first season with the Bulldogs. He played in 12 of the team’s 14 games, finishing with 15 tackles, including 2.5 sacks to go, along with eight quarterback pressures.

“Me, personally, I think I’ve gained a lot of strength from my freshman year, just from recovering from my two wrist injuries,” Walker said. “I just think I’m coming off well from this, and the strength staff has done a great job pushing me and helping me develop my strength back.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning likes what he has seen.

Along with outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Walker is seen as a player capable of playing more than one position on the defensive line. The 275-pound sophomore is listed as a defensive end—but look for Walker to move around, including getting a look or two at outside linebacker.

Lanning said, "I want to see them maximize the opportunities they get on the field. Both are dynamic players. Both are explosive and do a great job of creating issues for the offense with their suddenness. But probably more importantly, they finish. Those guys run to the ball, they finish twice, they work really hard on their craft. So just seeing them expand their role as they move forward, I'm just really excited to see what they do."

So, too, is Walker, who said position coach Tray Scott has made short-yardage success a huge point of emphasis for the unit so far in camp.

“One thing we’ve really emphasized is our third and short,” Walker said. “We need to get a lot better in our third and short game. Coach [Smart] has been preaching about that, and everybody is working to get better.”

That includes youngsters like freshman Jalen Carter.

Carter has already drawn praise from both Smart and Lanning, and according to Walker, there is a big reason why.

“One of my main things I’ve told the young guys, the freshmen rather, is just give it all they’ve got and always give everything you have. That way, nobody can tell you no, that you can’t be on the field with the ones or the twos or whoever.”

In Carter, Walker sees a lot of effort.

“He’s showing a lot of great things right now. Like I said, the sky is the limit for him, also,” Walker said. “He’s a very talented player [who] doesn’t have to be coached a lot, because he came in already knowing a lot. So that says a lot about him just on its own.”

Walker would certainly be a good example for Carter to follow.

Like Walker, Carter was one of the nation’s higher-ranked defensive linemen when he arrived at Georgia. It took Walker a few games to start making an impact. But once he did, it became easy to see why many held him in such high regard.

“Like you said, just knowing I must go out and work hard every day, knowing that somebody like me is in front of me. I must go out every day and make fewer errors and step up my game. If I go out and step up my game, I don't have to worry about what he's doing, as long as I’m doing my job.”