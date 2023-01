The captain of Georgia’s offensive line has made a decision on his future.

Sedrick Van Pran announced on Monday afternoon that he will be returning for the 2023 season. The Bulldog center made the announcement on his social media.

Van Pran has started every game at center for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. He has been a leader for the team both on the field and in the locker room.

Van Pran’s return adds some stability to the Georgia offensive line. He will anchor a unit that will be tasked with replacing starting tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Van Pran will continue to lead an offense that will lose Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh, and others this offseason