SEC Spotlight: National Signing Day storylines, flip watch

Derek Meadows

National Signing Day is one week away, and there are still plenty of critical recruiting storylines that have yet to be concluded. Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman examines the biggest questions in the SEC. NATIONAL SIGNING DAY PREVIEWS: Key ACC storylines | Ten potential flips to watch heading into NSD | Flip candidates who will stick with commitments

FLIP WATCH IS ON

Donovan Starr

FIVE-STAR PREDICTIONS

Javion Hilson

There are four uncommitted five-star recruits still on the board: defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart and Justus Terry, edge rusher Javion Hilson and outside linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. Of this group, our Rivals intel points Stewart landing in the Big Ten. Texas and Michigan are battling over Hilson, and Michigan and Colorado are wrestling over Owusu-Boetening. Terry, who took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend, is expected to choose from the Tigers, Florida State, Alabama and Georgia on National Signing Day. Our Rivals intel points to the Dawgs and the Tide setting the pace in Terry's recruitment since he backed off his USC verbal over the summer. No team has hosted the five-star DL more over the course of his recruitment than Georgia, which is where my Rivals FutureCast is sitting. If – and when – Terry signs with Georgia, it should vault the Dawgs to the No. 1 recruiting class in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

MOVE OVER QUARTERBACKS; IT'S ALL ABOUT FIVE-STAR LINEMEN

Michael Fasusi