Although it may still be a stretch for the Wildcats to join Georgia and Florida atop the division, Stoops' program is no longer the pushover it used to and a team opponents will need to pay close attention to whenever they happen to meet.

Head coach Mark Stoops has led the Wildcats to four straight bowl games, and with much of last year's squad returning, there's every reason to believe the program will make it five.

As is the case with the rest of the SEC, mandatory workouts have yet to begin but already Kentucky has received some good news.

Quarterback Terry Wilson announced that he's 100 percent healthy after going down in Week 2 of last year with a season-ending knee injury. His absence forced wide receiver Lynn Bowden to quarterback the team.

To Bowden's credit, he brought a different dimension to the Kentucky offense with his ability to run the ball, but the Cats' passing game took a hit, making the team more one-dimensional than Stoops would have liked.

The return of Wilson is expected to take care of that, and combined with the return of a solid backfield made up of Asim Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky's offense is expected to get back to the balance Stoops wants to see.

There is a hole to fill on the offensive line with the graduation of All-SEC guard Logan Stenberg, but there's some good depth returning, led by left tackle Landon Young, center Drake Jackson and right tackle Darian Kinnard.

Josh Ali is the top returnee at wide receiver with 23 catches for 233 yards, but remember with Bowden, the Wildcats were last in the SEC in passing offense, averaging just 113 yards through the air per game.

Look for those numbers to take a major jump with Wilson at the controls.

Defensively, Kentucky returns most of its defense which finished 14th nationally in scoring and 21st nationally in yardage.

For those counting, seven of last year's top nine tacklers return, including linebacker Chris Oats and senior Jamar Watson, who recorded 6.5 sacks last fall.



The Wildcats also feature one of the biggest nose guards in the league with 6-foot-4, 267-pound senior Quinton Bohanna. Kentucky's also excited to see what former five-star prospect Justin Rogers will bring to the equation.

In the secondary, Kentucky was one of the SEC's youngest squads, but brings everyone back, including talented safety Yusuf Corker and cornerback Brandin Echols. The team also adds former LSU player Kelvin Joseph who sat out last year but is eligible this fall.