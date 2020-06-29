Can they do it?

Jeremy Pruitt's squad followed that up with a victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl, and Big Orange heads into the 2020 campaign with ample optimism and hopes of taking an even bigger step this fall.

Tennessee started last season 1-4 and appeared heading toward a disastrous finish before the Vols righted the ship to win six of their final seven games.

After being bounced 43-14 by Georgia last October in Knoxville, there weren't a lot of folks giving Tennessee much chance for a rebound under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.

In fact, if message board posts are to be believed, there were many starting to wonder if athletic director Philip Fulmer had made a mistake by pushing all his chips in for the former Alabama and Georgia defensive coordinator.

But bounce back is exactly what the Vols manged to do.

Despite a precarious position at quarterback, Tennessee won six of its final seven regular season games to finish third in the SEC East behind Georgia and Florida, capping the year off with its victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

That has led to a certain level of optimism among fans in Knoxville, but as Pruitt will no doubt tell you, there are several areas that will need addressed.

It all begins at quarterback where fifth-year senior Jarrett Guarantano struggled with inconsistency and ultimately lost his starting job before regaining it later in the season.

Sophomore Brian Mauer and J.T. Shrout both had shot at replacing Guarantano, although neither particularly stood out.

The Vols did add Maryland transfer Kasim Hill to the roster, but keep an eye on true freshman Harrison Bailey, Tennessee's most-decorated quarterback recruit in years. The bold native of Marietta certainly figures to be the man under center for Tennessee sooner than later.

There are also some major questions at wide receiver.

Tennessee graduated Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, who combined for 89 receptions, 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns, and will be relying on mostly young and unproven talent. Among those, former Georgia player Deangelo Gibbs, who is playing wide receiver for the Vols after spending his Bulldog career as a defensive back.

Up front, the Vols received a boost when All-SEC guard Trey Smith elected to return for another and are expecting sophomore Wanya Morris to continue his upward trajectory. Of course, there's the matter of Cade Mays, who transferred to Tennessee from Georgia after the Sugar Bowl. Mays put in a waiver to the NCAA asking for immediate eligibility, but has yet to hear back.

In the backfield, Ty Chandler and Eric Gray return after rushing for 655 and 539 yards, respectively.

On defense it's a mixed bag.

The Vols graduated inside linebacker Daniel Bituli, who led the team in tackles each of the past three seasons, their best pass rusher Darrell Taylor and All-SEC safety Nigel Warrior.

Finding a replacement for Bituli is Tennessee's biggest concern, but it's hoped that between youngsters like J.J. Peterson, Solon Page III and Aaron Beasley that some answers will be found.

In the trenches, Tennessee hopes that former Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon will make a step forward and combine with 6-foot-7, 307-pound Darel Middleton to make a solid tandem at defensive tackle.

In the defensive backfield, the Vols have experience with returning senior Shawn Shamburger, along with junior Bryce Thompson and Jaylen McCollough.

Kicker Brent Cimaglia is a senior who last year converted 23 of 27 field-goal attempts, including both tries from 50-plus yards.