Score Predictions: Georgia at Ole Miss

Here are our final score predictions as Georgia heads to Ole Miss for another huge road test.
The UGASports writers are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.
The Spread
The Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points over the Rebels. The game will be played in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Prop Bets
Over/Under 54.5 — The combined number of points scored by both teams
Over/Under 265.5 — Carson Beck’s passing yards
Over/Under 1.5 — Number of touchdowns responsible for (passing + rushing) by Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart
Over/Under 1.5 — Number of turnovers committed by Georgia