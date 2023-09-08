1 – Will Georgia allow an offensive touchdown?

(UGA allowed one last week – Ball State had 2 offensive TDs vs. Kentucky in Week One)

2 – Georgia’s leading rusher will have 80+ yards rushing AND its leading receiver have 80+ yards receiving

(Last week, Kendall Milton led with 53 rush yards and Brock Bowers led with 77 receiving yards.)

3 – Over/Under: Georgia will have 10+ players with at least one reception

(Last week, Georgia had 11 players with at least one reception.)

4 – Over/Under: Georgia will make 2.5 field goals against Ball State

(Georgia made 2 field goals last week.)