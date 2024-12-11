Advertisement
Published Dec 11, 2024
Schedule set for 2025
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

The SEC made it official Wednesday night, announcing the league's conference slate for 2025.

Georgia's schedule will look familiar, with a few exceptions.

After closing with a home game at Tennessee in the final SEC regular season game, the Bulldogs will open conference play with the Vols in Knoxville on Sept. 13 followed by a bye and then a home game against Alabama on Sept 27.

Other Bulldog home games will be against Kentucky (Oct. 4), Ole Miss (Oct. 18), and Texas (Nov. 15).

Along with the road trip to Tennessee, Georgia will go to Auburn (Oct. 11), and Mississippi State (Nov. 8).

Georgia and Florida will once again meet in Jacksonville on November 1.

Non-conference games include the season-opener against Marshall and Austin Peay to open the season, before closing against Charlotte in Athens and Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia's 2025 Schedule
DateGame

August 30

Marshall

September 6

Austin Peay

September 13

at Tennessee

September 27

Alabama

October 4

Kentucky

October 11

at Auburn

October 18

Ole Miss

November 1

Florida (Jacksonville

November 8

at Mississippi State

November 15

Texas

November 22

Charlotte

November 29

at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz)

Advertisement