Schedule set for 2025

The SEC made it official Wednesday night, announcing the league's conference slate for 2025.

Georgia's schedule will look familiar, with a few exceptions.

After closing with a home game at Tennessee in the final SEC regular season game, the Bulldogs will open conference play with the Vols in Knoxville on Sept. 13 followed by a bye and then a home game against Alabama on Sept 27.

Other Bulldog home games will be against Kentucky (Oct. 4), Ole Miss (Oct. 18), and Texas (Nov. 15).

Along with the road trip to Tennessee, Georgia will go to Auburn (Oct. 11), and Mississippi State (Nov. 8).

Georgia and Florida will once again meet in Jacksonville on November 1.

Non-conference games include the season-opener against Marshall and Austin Peay to open the season, before closing against Charlotte in Athens and Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.