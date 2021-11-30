Ryqueze McElderry commits to Georgia

In a week that features Georgia and Alabama going head to head on the field, Georgia comes away with a recruiting victory over Alabama to start things off. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

McElderry grew up with Alabama as his dream school. The Crimson Tide waited until after McElderry dropped his top five schools to get into the race, however.

"So, I got the offer from Alabama the day after I dropped my top five," McElderry said. "That hit hard because I've had Alabama as a dream school ever since I was a little kid. I really didn't have a good relationship with Alabama though. Not like the relationship at Georgia. With Georgia, it's like I have a family bond. At Alabama, it's just like a mutual or friendship bond."

When on-campus recruiting and camps started up in June, Georgia made sure to get McElderry in for a workout. The performance of McElderry that day was all that Georgia offensive line coaches Matt Luke and Eddie Gordon needed to see.

"When I went to camp at Georgia this summer, I was a little overweight," McElderry said. "I was around 350 at the camp, but the coaches were impressed with my speed and agility and told me that I moved like I was 300. They liked how I was able to move and my strength. The coaches told me my punch is powerful and that my technique was down pat." (McElderry is now down to 335 pounds.)

Georgia offered McElderry at the camp in June and since then the communication between McElderry and coaches Luke and Gordon remained ongoing.

"The communication with Georgia has been great," McElderry said. "I've been building a great relationship with Coach Luke and Coach Gordon ever since the camp. We talk pretty much every day."

McElderry adds to the No. 1 ranked recruiting Class of 2023 for Georgia. Heading into Saturday's SEC Championship game, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the AP and CFP and have the No. 1 ranked recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023.

McElderry is the first commit for Georgia in the Class of 2023 from the state of Alabama. However, Georgia is prioritizing quite a few high-profile targets from the Yellowhammer State. One prospect from McElderry's home state has caught the newest Georgia commit's eye in particular.

"Kelby Collins," McElderry said. "I've already been talking to Kelby about committing to Georgia. He said he likes Georgia just as much as I do. At the end of the day though that's his decision and he has to do what's best for him. Hopefully, though we can get him on the team and get him to join the Class of 2023."

McElderry is very confident in his decision to commit to the 'G' himself.

"I'm 100% committed to Georgia," McElderry said. "UGA 23' all the way. There is no program I'd rather play for or be committed to than Georgia."

McElderry also gave his prediction for the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

Georgia 34 - Alabama 24.



