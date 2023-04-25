UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is the only weekly Georgia recruiting show that comes to you LIVE each and every Monday night. Each week UGASports updates you on the latest developments in Georgia football recruiting and answers questions from members of the UGASports Vault. If you missed last night's episode, don't worry. We have the audio and video replays below. Also, a transcription of our feature interview with Class of 2024, 5-Star wide receiver target, Ryan Wingo. Wingo joined the show to talk about his relationship with the Georgia staff, to recap his recent unofficial visit, look ahead to his upcoming official visit, discuss his relationship with Dylan Raiola, and much more. Blayne Gilmer, Jed May, and Trent Smallwood talk about updated class projections, upcoming official visits, and much more!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPXYzcWFhLTEzZWZkNjImc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

RYAN WINGO INTERVIEW TRANSCRIBED

WINGO ON HIS RECRUITMENT ACCELERATING IN 2023

"It kind of picked up a whole bunch in January," Wingo said. "The process, I kind of take it slow. Because I really want to find the best school for me. The best fit for me. But, like you said, it kind of picked up a lot this January and I think it's kind of fun, though. You get a whole bunch of schools you get to talk to and stuff like that. So it's pretty fun."

WINGO ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH BRYAN MCCLENDON

"BMac, that's my dude," Wingo said. "He's a real person, a good person. Whenever I went up there and we were together, we went over film together and stuff like that. They're sling the ball around a lot more. So they were kind of showing me that while I was up there. They were number two, or something like that, in the country for slinging the ball last year (explosive plays). But like you only see them as a running school. Them throwing the ball (more), it affects decisions a lot."

WINGO'S RECAP OF HIS UNOFFICIAL BACK IN MARCH

"I took a tour around the campus, and went through that," Wingo said. "I went to practice... the practice was intense. It was a lot of hard work that was being done out there. There was really, just like I said, an intense practice. The receivers and the DBs were getting after it. Coach Smart was on he was on the microphone, making jokes with the players and stuff like that. So just to see that they still have fun, but they are also back-to-back champions. They kind of sparked me to want to get back up there."

WINGO ON MIKE BOBO

"My dad, he really hit it with Coach Bobo when we were up at Georgia," Wingo said. "He also is another great dude. And I think they're just real good with like players and recruits and stuff like that. And obviously, with that change, they are obviously going to sling the ball around a lot more. So I think that's perfect."

WINGO ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH DYLAN RAIOLA

"Probably a year ago, I think we hit each other up on DMs," Wingo said. "Every since then we kind of hit it off. We've been talking a good amount. And then we saw each other in Georgia. Then we were with each other next weekend and in Nebraska. So we've been kind of keep we've been keeping in touch a lot."

WINGO ON WHAT HE AND COACH SMART TALK ABOUT

"I want to get into real estate, so we talked about that," Wingo said. "He said he knew the big relators in Atlanta and in the areas around the cities and stuff like that. So we kind of got in-depth about that, because he was kind of asking me what I want to do after football. Because obviously, football comes to an end. So he was asking me what I wanted to do after football and we kind of we went into detail about that."

WINGO ON WHAT HE'S LOOKING FORWARD TO ABOUT THE UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISIT TO GEORGIA IN JUNE

"They kind of offered me kind of late in the process," Wingo said. "So just to get back up there and talk to Coach Smart again. Deal with Coach BMac, have some more meetings with him. Kind of just talk about (the offense), so I can be able to answer that question of what they see me doing like in the offense, and like kind of the future that they see for me. So I think when I go up there in June, I hope to get those questions answered."

WINGO ON THE OFFICIAL VISITS HE HAS SET

"I've got three set up," Wingo said. "I'm going to Georgia (the first weekend in Juen). The 23rd to the 25th I think I'm going to Mizzou and then I'm going to Tennessee during the season. But I don't really have my other officials set up because I kind of have been focusing on track and kind of just been taking my mind off of the recruiting aside for a little second. I'll for sure have the rest of my dates out in upcoming weeks."

WINGON ON WHAT GEORGIA SAYS THEY LIKE ABOUT HIS GAME