Ryan Puglisi has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since October 16 of last year. Puglisi has never wavered on his decision to join the Dawgs' Class of 2024. Quite the opposite. Puglisi has promoted Georgia to the fullest, and this past weekend the four-star quarterback finally got the opportunity to be on campus with other Georgia commits and priority Georgia targets.

Puglisi recapped the visit for UGASports and shared a simple but clear message to those considering Georgia on the trip.