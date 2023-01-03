UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.

On the latest episode of RVF, the UGASports recruiting staff interviewed Class of 2025 coveted quarterback target Ryan Montgomery. Montgomery reacted to the Ohio State vs. Georgia game in the CFP Semi-Final. Montgomery has connections to both schools and he is being recruited heavily by each and his brother is a 2023 signee with the Buckeyes. The 2025 quarterback updated his recruited and spoke on his relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the UGA program.

Trent Smallwood gave a rundown of his thoughts and observations after being in Orlando at the Under Armour All-American game practices. Trent spoke on Georgia's top remaining target in the Class of 2023, Duce Robinson, and updated where he believes UGA stands with the tight end prospect. Also, Georgia signees Joenel Aguero, Raylen Wilson, and Peyton Woodring all impressed. From unexpected speed, comparisons to Roquan Smith, and 68-yard field goals, you won't want to miss what is said about these future Dawgs.

