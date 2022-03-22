RUMORS vs. FACTS: Arch Manning, Huge Visits, & Rivals Charlotte Camp

The UGASports recruiting staff went live once again on Monday night to recap a tremendously busy recruiting weekend for Georgia. RUMORS vs. FACTS is live on the UGASports YouTube channel each Monday night. Subscribe and turn on notifications to ensure you get your weekly recruiting fix.

The Bulldogs are currently in full spring practice mode, but are also hosting what the program hopes to be future Dawgs. Top prospects like 2023 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning, 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell, and 2023 edge defender Tomarrion Parker were in Athens this weekend to see the Dawgs in action and spend time with the coaching staff. Georgia picked up momentum in the recruitment of all three after their respective trips to the Classic City.

There was also a Rivals camp in Charlotte this weekend. Several prospects stood out, but none more than five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. UGASports received an update on his recruitment by UGA. Get all that and more on the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.