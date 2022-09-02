Rogue Thoughts: Looking back at UGA's magical season (Part 2)
Jason Butt
•
UGASports
Staff
Click here to read the first part of this look-back to Georgia's magical 2021 season, with 2022 one day away.
***
Once Georgia squeaked past Clemson, most everyone knew it would be smooth sailing for a few weeks.
The three games that followed were blowouts of UAB, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt, all of which were expected. The Vanderbilt game in particular was a shellacking, a 62-0 beatdown that featured both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett sharing a monstrous day through the air.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.