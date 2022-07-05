It felt different.

Even so, it’s Georgia. In 40 consecutive seasons, from 1981-2020, the Bulldogs routinely fell short. The quest to recreate its 1980 magic just wouldn't materialize for one reason or another. In the 1990s, Florida and Tennessee repeatedly stood in the way. The Gators were the lone thorn in 2002, in a season where Georgia may have had just as good a shot to defeat both Ohio State and Miami in a title game showdown. In 2007, an early-season loss to South Carolina and an inexplicable loss to Tennessee were too much to overcome despite such a strong finish.

A season later, the slew of NFL talent, including future No. 1 pick Matthew Stafford, lost three games.

In 2012, Georgia lost a heartbreaker to Alabama in the SEC Championship. In 2017, the Bulldogs lost to the Crimson Tide again in the national championship.

You get the picture. They just couldn’t get over the hump to glory.

Yet this time, it felt different.

Heading into the 2021 season, the offense was bringing back a quarterback who ended the prior season red hot, along with an offensive coordinator who seemed poised to turn the Bulldogs into a high-octane attack. The defense returned a ton of its five-star talent that excelled throughout the prior season.There was a lot to love about the Bulldogs heading into the 2021 campaign.

It was Georgia, though, otherwise known as the lovable loser that couldn't get it done. Why would this year be any different?

It just felt like it.

***