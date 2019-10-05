Rocky Dropped - Complete Coverage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - There were some anxious moments early on, but in the end, No. 3-ranked Georgia rolled past Tennessee Saturday night, 43-14.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-0, 2-0 in the SEC, ahead of next week's home game against South Carolina.
As usual, UGASports was on hand, and you can find our entire list of content below.
Stories
Video
Watch Kirby Smart celebrate with fans
Crowd noise no issue for Jake Fromm
Cager: 'We kept our foot on their neck'
Tae Crowder finally gets his touchdown
LeCounte: 'I'll take our secondary over anyone in country'