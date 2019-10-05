News More News
Rocky Dropped - Complete Coverage

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - There were some anxious moments early on, but in the end, No. 3-ranked Georgia rolled past Tennessee Saturday night, 43-14.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-0, 2-0 in the SEC, ahead of next week's home game against South Carolina.

As usual, UGASports was on hand, and you can find our entire list of content below.

Stories

Post-game news and notes

Fromm on fire

Video

Watch Kirby Smart celebrate with fans

Kirby Smart press conference

Crowd noise no issue for Jake Fromm

Cager: 'We kept our foot on their neck'

Tae Crowder finally gets his touchdown

LeCounte: 'I'll take our secondary over anyone in country'

Ojulari: 'We just wanted to beat those boys'

Analysis

Four reasons Georgia beat Tennessee

