KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - There were some anxious moments early on, but in the end, No. 3-ranked Georgia rolled past Tennessee Saturday night, 43-14.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-0, 2-0 in the SEC, ahead of next week's home game against South Carolina.

As usual, UGASports was on hand, and you can find our entire list of content below.