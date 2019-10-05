Jake Fromm’s accuracy is becoming more and more impressive as the junior quarterback shined once again in Georgia’s 43-14 win over Tennessee.

Fromm finished the game having completed 24 of 29 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, falling just one completion short of tying his career high in completions. Fromm completed 25 against Alabama last season.

The Warner Robins native is feeling accomplished following the 29 point win.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good about it. I’m thankful for our win, man. Playing an SEC team on the road, I’m really thankful to come out here and win.”

Although the final score wouldn’t indicate it, the Bulldogs struggled to finish drives out of the gate once again, falling behind 14-10 to the Vols at one point during the second quarter. After the slow start against Notre Dame, another lackluster first 20 minutes weren’t what Fromm had in mind.

“I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there earlier on a couple of drives when we hit the field goals. We want to get in the endzone every drive.”

Head coach Kirby Smart was critical of the lack of touchdowns in the first half.