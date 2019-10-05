Fromm on fire
Jake Fromm’s accuracy is becoming more and more impressive as the junior quarterback shined once again in Georgia’s 43-14 win over Tennessee.
Fromm finished the game having completed 24 of 29 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, falling just one completion short of tying his career high in completions. Fromm completed 25 against Alabama last season.
The Warner Robins native is feeling accomplished following the 29 point win.
“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good about it. I’m thankful for our win, man. Playing an SEC team on the road, I’m really thankful to come out here and win.”
Although the final score wouldn’t indicate it, the Bulldogs struggled to finish drives out of the gate once again, falling behind 14-10 to the Vols at one point during the second quarter. After the slow start against Notre Dame, another lackluster first 20 minutes weren’t what Fromm had in mind.
“I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there earlier on a couple of drives when we hit the field goals. We want to get in the endzone every drive.”
Head coach Kirby Smart was critical of the lack of touchdowns in the first half.
“Our offense was doing a good job of moving it. We just couldn’t get touchdowns and kept getting field goals. Eventually, we’re going to play a really good team, and you need touchdowns, not field goals,” said Smart.
Georgia scored 16 unanswered points to close out the first half. The Bulldogs ability to flip a switch in the manner they did is something Fromm claims is inevitable for the offense.
“I think it’s just kind of the body blows starting to add up. For us on offense, it’s just a matter of time before we get going.”
Fromm and the rest of the Georgia offense didn’t look back after being down 14-10, closing the game on a 33-0 run. The proficiency of the offense can be attributed to several different aspects, which is what makes it so dangerous. In this case, much like last week, the connection between Fromm and Lawrence Cager proved unbreakable once again.
Cager ended the contest with five catches for 58 yards and a score. While the numbers don’t jump off of the page, it’s the experience and reliability of Cager that Fromm has come to love.
“The kid’s really evolving into becoming a dynamic receiver for us and this offense,” said Fromm. “For me, too. The guy’s going up. He’s making plays. He’s making catches over people—back-shoulder, you name it. The guy’s doing a great job, and I really thank him for that. Hopefully, he can get better and I can get better, too.”