Class of 2024 running back Nate Frazier began hearing from Georgia running back coach Dell McGee back in January. McGee went to see Frazier and his Mater Dei teammates work out when Georgia was out in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Frazier and McGee have been communicating consistently since that point and have built a good rapport.

Last Thursday, March 23, the effort culminated in a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia. UGASports recently spoke to Frazier and got his reaction to the offer and an update on the four-star running back's recruitment as a whole.