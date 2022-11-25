The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped 2023 four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans III.

Evans was one of the first recruits that Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon targeted when he was hired by Kirby Smart in early 2022. At the time, Evans was committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M all became strong contenders for Evans in the spring and summer of 2022, after Evans decommitted from Arkansas in late April.

McClendon built a strong relationship with Evans over the summer. It proved not to be enough at the time, however. Evans committed to Oklahoma on August 26. McClendon did not relent in his pursuit of Evans.

Georgia maintained contact with Evans, and ultimately the Rivals250 speedy wideout returned to Athens for an unofficial visit for the Tennessee game. Evans used his official visit to Georgia back in June.

Evans is a 10.2 100m track star in addition to a dynamic wide receiver. There is interest on Evans' part in running track at Georgia as well as playing football.

Evans joins an already loaded wide receiver corps in the Class of 2023 for Georgia. Evans is the fourth four-star receiver in the class, joining Raymond Cottrell, Tyler Williams, and Yazeed Haynes as receivers with that distinction. Evans and Haynes are the two fastest of the group, as both are low 4.4, high 4.3 40 runners.

Evans is the 22nd overall commitment for Georgia in the class. The Texas native pushes the class up to No. 2 in the 2023 team rankings.