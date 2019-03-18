Rivals250 OL has "something the program needs" per Pittman
NEW ORLEANS - Rivals250 offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran is keeping an open mind in his recruitment at this point, but there are schools who've managed to set themselves apart early on, as well.“...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news