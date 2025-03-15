Wes Johnson was not a happy camper after Saturday's loss

Walks and an overall lack of control have been huge problems for Georgia’s pitchers, and Saturday, they cost the 4th-ranked Bulldogs in a major way.

This time, Wes Johnson’s squad could not overcome the mistakes, and as a result, No. 23 Kentucky eased to a 10-7 victory, snapping Georgia’s win streak at 17 games.

“Yeah, we'll find the right guys who want to get in there, get in the fire, and throw strikes, and do it in the next two pitches,” said Johnson, who was asked the root of the problems.

“It’s probably a lot of combinations,” he said.

It’s easy to understand why Johnson was frustrated after the game.

Of the 10 runs for Kentucky (14-3, 1-1), seven of Wildcats who scored reached base on walks or a hit-by-pitch.

The first four innings saw pitchers Matthew Hoskins, Jordan Stephens, and Alton Davis II combine for six walks and four hit batters before Zach Brown recorded a scoreless fifth.

But a 9-2 deficit proved too much for the Bulldogs (20-2, 1-1) – who led the SEC with 96 walks entering play on Saturday - to overcome.

“We’ve just got to trust our guys. I mean, as soon as we show negative body language, it's just doing fall down from there,” Ryland Zaborowski said. “We're just not going to do that here. Win or lose, we're still going to fight as much as we can.”

Georgia pitchers – who walked seven and hit four in Friday’s 12-6 win – also combined for seven walks and four hit batters in Saturday’s loss.

The Bulldogs will turn to Leighton Finley (1-0, 6.00) to try to win the series Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.).

“He just needs to go be Leighton. I think what happens is guys go out there and try to get every count to 0-2 before they throw the first pitch, and when you do that, you fall behind,” Johnson said. “But yeah, Leighton doesn't need to take the burden of what happened today with the guys who threw the ball early. He just needs to go out and be Leighton.”