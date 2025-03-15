Wes Johnson was not a happy camper after Saturday's loss

Walks and an overall lack of control have been huge problems for Georgia’s pitchers, and Saturday, they cost the 4th-ranked Bulldogs in a major way.
This time, Wes Johnson’s squad could not overcome the mistakes, and as a result, No. 23 Kentucky eased to a 10-7 victory, snapping Georgia’s win streak at 17 games.
“Yeah, we'll find the right guys who want to get in there, get in the fire, and throw strikes, and do it in the next two pitches,” said Johnson, who was asked the root of the problems.
“It’s probably a lot of combinations,” he said.
It’s easy to understand why Johnson was frustrated after the game.
Of the 10 runs for Kentucky (14-3, 1-1), seven of Wildcats who scored reached base on walks or a hit-by-pitch.
The first four innings saw pitchers Matthew Hoskins, Jordan Stephens, and Alton Davis II combine for six walks and four hit batters before Zach Brown recorded a scoreless fifth.
But a 9-2 deficit proved too much for the Bulldogs (20-2, 1-1) – who led the SEC with 96 walks entering play on Saturday - to overcome.
“We’ve just got to trust our guys. I mean, as soon as we show negative body language, it's just doing fall down from there,” Ryland Zaborowski said. “We're just not going to do that here. Win or lose, we're still going to fight as much as we can.”
Georgia pitchers – who walked seven and hit four in Friday’s 12-6 win – also combined for seven walks and four hit batters in Saturday’s loss.
The Bulldogs will turn to Leighton Finley (1-0, 6.00) to try to win the series Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.).
“He just needs to go be Leighton. I think what happens is guys go out there and try to get every count to 0-2 before they throw the first pitch, and when you do that, you fall behind,” Johnson said. “But yeah, Leighton doesn't need to take the burden of what happened today with the guys who threw the ball early. He just needs to go out and be Leighton.”
The Bulldogs did reach Kentucky starter Ben Cleaver for three home runs in 4.2 innings, including two by Slate Alford. Unfortunately, they were all solo shots, including Zaborowski’s 12th home run in the fifth.
It might have been more, but pinch-hitter Brennan Hudson never took the bat off his shoulders with the bases loaded and two out, keeping the score 9-4.
Georgia’s frustration with the strike boiled over in the sixth when hitting coach Will Coggin was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Campos.
Brown would at least allow Georgia to come back.
The Ohio State transfer turned in his best outing of the year, going 3.2 innings, giving up just one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
But this time, Georgia’s bats could not bring the Bulldogs back.
A home run by Patrick Herrera in the eighth pushed the lead back to 10 before a two-run homer by Henry Hunter drew the Bulldogs back to 10-7.
Georgia would give itself a chance in the ninth with two runners on before Kolby Branch struck out swinging, ending the game.
The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 1.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to win the series.”
News and Notes
...Johnson said both Ryan Black (quad) and Kolten Smith (cramping in hip) were feeling much better and could be available for Sunday’s finale.
...Senior Slate Alford (2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, joining senior Robbie Burnett as the only two Bulldogs to lead off a game with a home run this season.
...Burnett (2-5) and sophomore Tre Phelps (1-4) both extended their current on-base streak to 22 games, while reaching base in the 3rd inning with a single to right field for Burnett and Phelps being walked in the 5th inning.
...Zaborowski (2-3, 2 RBI) hit his 12th home run of the season and his 44th career home run in the fifth inning. Hunter hit his second home run of the weekend in the eighth inning, making it his fifth this season, while driving in two runs, making it his 12th RBI this season.
...Georgia’s 20-2 start is the second best in school history, trailing only the 1908 Southern Champions squad that went a perfect 20-0.