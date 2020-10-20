UGASports - Four-star DB Kamari Lassiter sets commitment date

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy four-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter almost committed late summer, before his senior season kicked off. He decided to hold off, take more time to make sure, and two months later, the playmaker is ready to announce.

During a homecoming event around 8pm ET Thursday October 22, Lassiter will reveal his college choice between Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

"I initially planned to commit earlier, before the season, but I wasn't ready," said Lassiter. "I postponed it to make sure. I thought about it more, I talked it over a lot more with my family, and it really came down to a lot of prayer.

"It is so much clearer for me now. I wasn't ready before, but I am now. I got more clear on what I was looking for, on what I wanted, and I am ready."

Lassiter has a close-knit family, and it has been right by his side throughout the recruiting process. A lot of the family will be present for his announcement later this week.

"My commitment will be at our Homecoming bonfire Thursday night and I will get to commit in front of all my family. It will be great. I can't wait to commit in front of all those who love me, the ones I love so much, and everyone will be there. I can't wait."



Who will it be? Lassiter talks why the Tigers, Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets are finalists.

AUBURN: "Auburn really showed me a great family aspect. The coaching staff is very close, it is like family there, and the culture is great."

CLEMSON: "It is a different breed at Clemson. A it a different brand not many others have. I love how Dabo Swinney leads the program."

GEORGIA: "I am from Georgia, so it is a home-state school that has felt at home from the beginning. I like Kirby Smart's knowledge of defensive backs too."

GEORGIA TECH: "Georgia Tech is changing things. It is another school in my home state, so I like that. I also like the culture and how all the staff and players have completely bought in."

Lassiter now can't wait to let his decision be known. He is relaxed, he feels good about it, and he will tell all very soon.

"I am 100% content with my decision," said Lassiter. "I am able to sit back now, relax, and know I made the right decision.

"Me and my family made this decision together, and after a lot of prayer, I have made my decision."