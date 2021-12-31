Rivals100 Shemar Stewart breaks down finalists and official visits
ORLANDO - During the summer it looked as if Georgia had a lot of momentum for Rivals100 defensive end Shemar Stewart. That momentum shifted towards Texas A&M in the fall. When the No. 38 nationally...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news