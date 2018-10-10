The last week or so on the recruiting trail wasn’t the best one under Kirby Smart but the Bulldogs are already rebounding with the commitment of Rivals100 prospect Lewis Cine . The safety out of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian explained why he chose Georgia instead of Texas , Michigan , Florida , and Penn State .

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I picked Georgia because they have a lot of guys leaving and they need to rebuild in the secondary,” Cine said. “With me coming there, I can make an early contribution.

“Watching them, I’ve seen a lot that I could do in the secondary with my speed and physicality,” he said. “I’ve seen a combination of smarts, hitting power, and reading from Richard LeCounte. I think we’ll be a great combo.

“Me and coach Tucker have a really good bond,” said Cine. “We talk about how my recruitment is going, how I fit in their defense, and how their program can help me.

“The environment is really live,” he said. “The game was amazing. I really enjoyed it. They are right next to a big city too.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Cine’s recruitment has been anything but dull. Growing up in Florida, moving to Boston, leaving after three year of high school for Texas, and now heading to Georgia for college, Cine has proven he can thrive in any environment. The tall, long safety has great range and fearlessly patrols the middle of the field. Running backs need to keep an eye out for Cine when they hit the edge of the defense because he does a great job filling the alley. In coverage, Cine flies to the ball and uses his length and leaping abilities to contest jump balls.

After Penn State had the early lead, Michigan and defensive coordinator Don Brown picked up momentum. After Cine moved to Texas, the Longhorns seemed to be moving up his list. Once Georgia started to prioritize him, the Dawgs ended up moving to the top of his list after he visited Athens. Florida made a good push but it wasn’t enough to overtake Georgia.