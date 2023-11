Georgia has entered Jaboree Antoine's recruitment in a big way.

The Bulldogs offered the 2025 Rivals100 defensive back on October 9. Less than a month later, Antoine traveled from Louisiana to Athens for Georgia's top-15 matchup with Missouri.

The gameday visit concluded a month that saw the Bulldogs become a major factor in Antoine's recruitment.

"Talking to Coach Fran (Fran Brown, defensive backs coach) and head coach Kirby Smart, I felt like a priority on every aspect of the visit," Antoine said. "They are definitely one of those schools that's high up in my recruiting, for sure."