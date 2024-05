Per a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the Bulldogs' annual matchup with the Yellow Jackets will be played on Black Friday in 2024. The November 29 clash will also kick off in primetime.

Georgia's 2024 matchup with Georgia Tech is set to shift on the calendar.

The SEC is expected to make an official announcement soon.

This fall will mark 30 years since Georgia hosted a non-Saturday game in Athens. The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech on Black Friday in 1994.

Once confirmed, the Georgia Tech game will be the fifth 2024 matchup to have its kickoff time announced.

Georgia will kick off the season against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta at 12:00 p.m. The SEC road matchups with Kentucky (September 14) and Alabama (September 28) will both begin at 7:30 p.m.

The rivalry clash with Florida in Jacksonville will begin at its usual time of 3:30 p.m.