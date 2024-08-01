Wide receiver RaRa Thomas is no longer part of the Georgia football program, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed during Thursday's press conference.

Smart said he met with Thomas face-to-face, and the decision was made at that time.

"I got a chance to sit down and meet with him face-to-face on Tuesday, which I think was really important, to let him know that he would no longer be a part of the football team," Smart said. "He understands that and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Thomas was released on bail Tuesday.

Thomas was arrested last Friday morning. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on one felony charge of second-degree cruelty to children and two misdemeanor charges of family violence battery.

This was Thomas' second run-in with the law in Athens after transferring from Mississippi State. In January 2023, Athens police arrested Thomas on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas was expected to be a major contributor to Georgia's offense in 2024. He caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown last season in 11 games.