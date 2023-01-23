Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, first offense, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail report.

Thomas was booked into the Athens Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m.

Thomas was released on bail amounts totaling $1850.

According to a copy of the warrants (see below) obtained by UGASports, Thomas is charged with a misdemeanor violation of intentionally causing visible bodily harm, including bruises to the right bicep and bruises and abrasions to the shins of a female acquaintance.

Thomas also faces a felony false imprisonment charge, which according to the warrant, includes detaining the acquaintance by standing in front of her dorm door, blocking the exit and telling her she could not leave.

Thomas came to Georgia from Mississippi State after catching 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

The UGA Athletic Association released a statement Monday afternoon.

"We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," it said. "While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Under the UGA Athletic Association's Comprehensive Action Plan, procedures related to Student-Athlete conduct, arrests for felony crimes include:

A: Student-Athlete is required to notify his/her head coach immediately.

B: Immediate suspension from athletic competition, pending review by the Comprehensive Action Plan Committee.

C: The Comprehensive Action Plan consists of the Senior Women's Athletic Administrator, Deputy Athletic Director, Executive Associate Athletic Director and the Faculty Athletics Representative. After an investigation and review of the facts, the group will a recommendation of punishment to the athletic director. These recommendations may include but are not limited to dismissal from the team, suspension from competition, reduction in aid, and/or cancellation of athletic aid.

D: The Athletic Director will approve, modify, or return the matter to the Comprehensive Action Plan Committee for further consideration.