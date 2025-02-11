Ranking the top five DL classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle

Elijah Griffin

The dust has settled in the college football recruiting class of 2025 and Rivals is putting a bow on the cycle by looking at the top programs by position. We move to the defensive line today. RELATED: Final defensive tackle rankings | Final strongside defensive end rankings | Final weakside defensive end rankings

1. GEORGIA

Not many programs are recruiting the defensive line like coach Kirby Smart and his staff right now. Georgia's haul for the 2025 class starts with five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, who was the best non-quarterback I saw all cycle. He’s a dominant three-down lineman who can have an immediate impact in Athens. Another five-star, Isaiah Gibson, has the traits to be special, too. He profiles very closely to 2019 Georgia signee Travon Walker. Four-stars Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon are also making their way to Georgia. The embarrassment of riches in the trenches is a tradition in Athens that isn’t slowing down.

2. TEXAS

The Longhorns have a pair of five-stars signed in the class with Justus Terry and Lance Jackson. Flipping Terry away from Georgia in the closing moments of the cycle sent shockwaves through the recruiting world. It’ll be interesting to see his career play out in Austin instead of Athens. Joining those five-stars in the class are four-stars Myron Charles, Smith Orogbo and Josiah Sharma. Top to bottom this is a terrific group that will help Texas continue to be viable in the SEC.

3. MICHIGAN

The Wolverines flipping five-star Nate Marshall back to the class and away from Auburn was a huge moment for the program. It didn’t get the headlines of the five-star quarterback flip the program pulled off but Marshall is exactly the type of recruit Michigan needs. He’s a dynamic defensive lineman and from a nearby state that consistently produces pass rushers. Marshall was a must-get for coach Sherrone Moore so hats off to the Wolverines for getting it done. There are also rock solid prospects in this group such as four-stars Bobby Kanka and Julius Holly. Michigan also took a pair of late-risers with Travis Moten and Benny Patterson.

4. AUBURN

The pairing of five-star Jared Smith and high four-star Malik Autry is as good as you’ll find this cycle. Smith (6-5, 230) matured physically throughout his high school career and has shades of former Florida State star Brian Burns to his game. Autry is a massive space eater that will make it hard for opponents to run on Auburn. Around them are four-star defensive tackle Antonio Coleman plus three-stars Darrion Smith and Jourdin Crawford.

5. TEXAS A&M

