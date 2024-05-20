Georgia is making no secret of how badly it wants Brock Harris.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley keeps in regular contact with the 2026 tight end, ranked No. 3 at his position in the class. Hartley even interacts with Harris on social media by retweeting him.

Harris earned an invitation to Georgia's annual Scavenger Hunt, an event usually reserved for the current class being recruited. That event, along with the time spent with Hartley and head coach Kirby Smart bumped the Bulldogs up Harris' list.