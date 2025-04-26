Who does Georgia REALLY want on the offensive line?

Today, we take a look at the offensive line.

With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.

Georgia's top target is set to come off the board soon.

No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell is set to commit on May 13. That is a change from his original date of April 30, a switch made to accommodate a newly planned visit to Georgia on May 10.

The Bulldogs will now get the last visit for Cantwell. Oregon has been a team trending with the Missouri native, with Miami and Ohio State rounding out his finalists.

Other tackle targets include Malakai Lee (who officially visited Georgia for G-Day weekend), Ekene Ogboko, Keenyi Pepe, and Chancellor Campbell. Camp offers this summer could also play a big role in determining how the tackle board shakes out.

The pecking order on the interior, meanwhile, is a little more certain.

Two of the top targets are Desmond Green and Malcolm Gaston. Georgia sees Gaston as a collegiate center with Green as more of a guard.

The Bulldogs appear to be in the driver's seat with both prospects. Gaston recently named Georgia as the "team to beat" in his recruitment, but postponed his planned commitment date of May 2.

Georgia is also well-positioned with Buford prospect Graham Houston. The Bulldogs have told Houston they view him as a potential in-state leader of the class.

Other interior offensive line targets include Jared Smith, Breck Kolojay, Brandon Anderson, Darius Gray, and Wilson Zierer.