Preview: Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia
WHERE: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Texas A&M 7-3, 4-2; Georgia 9-1, 6-1
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); XM (380); Internet (969).
DAWG WALK: 1:15
Saturday's Game
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked in his post-game press conference last week what it meant to win the SEC East for the third straight year.
He didn’t bite on the question.
“I’m focused on Texas A&M,” said Smart, explaining that his Bulldogs, the No.4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, have bigger goals.
The chance to reach those goals begins with beating the Aggies Saturday at Sanford Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Smart promises that won’t be an easy task. Winners of four straight, Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) holds the distinction of playing the most difficult schedule in all of college football. The Aggies have already played Alabama (a 47-28 loss), Clemson (24-10 loss), and Auburn (28-20). After their shown with Georgia, they close the regular season with a road game at LSU.
Georgia, meanwhile, may be the SEC East champ, but if the Bulldogs want to make the College Football Playoffs for the second time in three years, they’ll need to win their next three games, including against the Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
As Smart is quick to point out, beating the Aggies is what matters right now. There's no way to overemphasize this game's importance.
“Our kids understand the challenge we've got. It's part of the grind in the SEC to be beat-up and have to play another good football team. And that's what they are,” Smart said. “They're coming to Sanford Stadium for the first time (as SEC members). Jimbo (Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher) and I have been on a staff together before. Obviously, (James) Coley and him have been on a staff together for a while, and we've got a lot of respect for the way his teams play. They're really good in all three phases. So this will be a big test, especially after an emotional win.”
While Texas A&M would love to put an end to Georgia’s playoff dreams, Fisher said that won’t be the main focus for his Aggies, who are playing the Bulldogs for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012.
“We want to affect the outcome of our own program, with how we play, and what we do, and what we get out of that,” Fisher said. “I mean, we want to affect our program. So hopefully we've learned from the games earlier in the year, how to approach those games, and we understand you have to play consistently day-in, day-out."
Smart knows his Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1) will have to be at their best.
“This team will probably be one of the most talented teams we've played against. We all know who their three losses are against. I feel like the three losses are against Top 10 teams that are really, really good football teams,” he said. “They have an immense amount of talent. As far as their receiving corps, it will be one of the best we've played against. They have a total of eight or nine starters back on offense. Really, basically every position outside tight end and a running back is coming back for their team. When you watch them on tape, it really jumps off the film at you.”
Three keys for Georgia
No turnovers: Keeping turnovers to a minimum is always going to be a key, but that’s especially true Saturday. At last look, there was a 90 percent chance of rain—some potentially heavy—during the entire game. This invites turnovers.
A more consistent Jake Fromm: It’s sort of hard to question a quarterback who threw for three touchdowns against a very, very good Auburn defense. But after completing less than 50 percent of his passes for two games in a row, this is an area the Bulldogs need to see improvement. Saturday’s weather may well dictate how much Fromm throws, but when he does, it would certainly help Georgia’s cause for him to be a bit more consistent.
Contain Kellen Mond: Mond is arguably the most versatile quarterback the Bulldogs have faced this year. He current ranks third in the SEC in passing yards (2,425 yards) and fourth in passing touchdowns (18). He’s also second in the league with seven rushing touchdowns and has the third-most rushing yards by a quarterback in the SEC (400).
Injury Update
...Wide receiver Lawrence Cager: According to Smart, Cager has practiced this week, although it remains to be seen how ready he will be. Cager is one of Georgia’s toughest players, but practice was closed all week, we have limited information; suffice it to say he’ll be listed as questionable.
...Offensive lineman Cade Mays: Mays injured his shoulder against Auburn and missed practice on Monday, per Smart. It was a shoulder injury that bugged Mays the end of last year, and although he was back on the field at practice Tuesday, his status is also questionable.
...Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland: Smart said Cleveland has been bothered by both a toe and an injury to his lower extremities. Cleveland, we’re told, has practiced this week, so we’ll say there’s a good chance he plays.
...Cornerback Tyrique McGhee: McGhee remains out with a foot injury.
...Outside linebacker Robert Beal: Beal did not travel to Auburn with an undisclosed injury. His status for Saturday is unknown.
...Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer: Shaffer remains out with a neck injury.
Prediction
This is a scary game. To me, it’s more scary than last week’s contest at Auburn. Texas A&M is a very physical team; the Aggies won’t be intimidated coming to Sanford Stadium. With the weather expected to resemble the Kentucky downpour, the elements could prove to be a real equalizer. I’m not worried about the Bulldogs overlooking Texas A&M. They know full well what’s at stake, and that they need to win if they harbor any hopes of making the playoffs. Sure, Georgia would still have an argument if, say, they lose to the Aggies and beat LSU in Atlanta, but the Bulldogs know they can’t take that chance. Georgia’s favored by two touchdowns, and that seems to me like too many points. Prediction: Georgia 17, Texas A&M 14.