Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked in his post-game press conference last week what it meant to win the SEC East for the third straight year.

He didn’t bite on the question.

“I’m focused on Texas A&M,” said Smart, explaining that his Bulldogs, the No.4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, have bigger goals.

The chance to reach those goals begins with beating the Aggies Saturday at Sanford Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Smart promises that won’t be an easy task. Winners of four straight, Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) holds the distinction of playing the most difficult schedule in all of college football. The Aggies have already played Alabama (a 47-28 loss), Clemson (24-10 loss), and Auburn (28-20). After their shown with Georgia, they close the regular season with a road game at LSU.

Georgia, meanwhile, may be the SEC East champ, but if the Bulldogs want to make the College Football Playoffs for the second time in three years, they’ll need to win their next three games, including against the Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

As Smart is quick to point out, beating the Aggies is what matters right now. There's no way to overemphasize this game's importance.

“Our kids understand the challenge we've got. It's part of the grind in the SEC to be beat-up and have to play another good football team. And that's what they are,” Smart said. “They're coming to Sanford Stadium for the first time (as SEC members). Jimbo (Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher) and I have been on a staff together before. Obviously, (James) Coley and him have been on a staff together for a while, and we've got a lot of respect for the way his teams play. They're really good in all three phases. So this will be a big test, especially after an emotional win.”

While Texas A&M would love to put an end to Georgia’s playoff dreams, Fisher said that won’t be the main focus for his Aggies, who are playing the Bulldogs for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012.

“We want to affect the outcome of our own program, with how we play, and what we do, and what we get out of that,” Fisher said. “I mean, we want to affect our program. So hopefully we've learned from the games earlier in the year, how to approach those games, and we understand you have to play consistently day-in, day-out."

Smart knows his Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1) will have to be at their best.

“This team will probably be one of the most talented teams we've played against. We all know who their three losses are against. I feel like the three losses are against Top 10 teams that are really, really good football teams,” he said. “They have an immense amount of talent. As far as their receiving corps, it will be one of the best we've played against. They have a total of eight or nine starters back on offense. Really, basically every position outside tight end and a running back is coming back for their team. When you watch them on tape, it really jumps off the film at you.”