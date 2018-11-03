Preview: No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky
WHERE: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 7-1, 5-1; Kentucky 7-1, 5-1
TV/RADIO: CBS (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neauheisel, John Schriffen); Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM: 81/81
THE GAME
One game. To the winner, a berth in the SEC Championship. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.
That’s the scenario facing No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky Saturday at Kroger Field.
“Players get it. They know what's at stake. I don't know that you have to build that up. This game is exactly what it is. It's an opportunity to earn the right to win your division,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They have a great program, we have a great program. It's at their place. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I don't know. We really build this program on being neutral and understanding that every game is just as important as the other, because if the other games weren't important, we wouldn't be in this position in this game. They just get bigger and bigger from here. So that's the way we look at it.”
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops isn’t kidding himself. This game is big.
How big? According to some, it’s Kentucky’s biggest game since 1951 when the Wildcats beat No. 1 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, 13-7. For those wondering, that’s 67 years ago.
"I don't think me sitting up here saying it's just another game would be lying. It's playing for the championship; it's playing for the East. It's one of your goals at the beginning of the year. So obviously, it's a big game. But once again, our approach can't change,” Stoops said. “The situation changes. That what I always say—situational, what's the situation? The fact is, we're playing for the East. What are the football keys and what's our motivational piece? That approach won't change. The situation changes every week—home, away, division game, non-conference."
Smart knows the challenge that faces his Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1).
Not only does Kentucky face an offense that boasts arguably the top back in the SEC, but this year’s Wildcats’ team is also the nation’s top defensive squad against scoring, giving up just 13 points per contest.
“They play complementary defense. They're on the same page at all times. You don't see busts. They understand where each guy is. They leverage the ball well. They tackle well. They're extremely long in the secondary,” Smart said. “They've got 6'2, 6'3 corners that are good tacklers. They have good safeties. They have big men up front, which is built for the kind of defense they play, and they've obviously got one of the best pass rushers in the country. So, they do a tremendous job of playing team defense. They're very organized and disciplined. They know the game plan; they know what they're going to take away, and they do it.”
Of course, Kentucky (7-1, 5-1) will have some challenges of its own.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Jake Fromm is coming off an impressive performance against Florida that saw him complete 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while running back D’Andre Swift appears to have shaken off his litany of injuries.
Coupled with fellow running back Elijah Holyfield continuing to have a strong year, plus a deep group of weapons for Fromm at receiver, Kentucky’s defense figures to be facing its toughest challenge to date.
But Stoops says his team will be ready to play for what will again be Kentucky’s biggest game in years.
"It's a big deal and we don't shy away from that,” Stoops said. “It's the change in culture and what you do. It's that relentless fight, day in and day out, by a lot of people to get in a position to play in big games. That's a culmination of six years of extremely hard work.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
--QB Jake Fromm endured all sorts of slings and arrows for his subpar performance against LSU. Against Florida, he turned in one of his best, completing 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs over Florida. For his effort, Fromm was named the SEC co-offensive player of the week.
--RB D’Andre Swift finally appears to be healthy after battling groin injuries. He comes into the game against Kentucky fresh off his career-first 100-yard game. Swift gained 104 yards on the afternoon, salting the game away with a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
--WR Jeremiah Holloman continues to make an impact. The sophomore now has 15 receptions for 283 yards and four touchdowns, two coming in the win over the Gators.
--DT Jordan Davis made his first career start against Florida. So far, he's been a fortifying factor within the defensive line.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia leads the series with Kentucky 57-12-12.
QUOTE TO NOTE
“It's a big stage every week. The TV factor? I don't look at it that way. I look at Kentucky and the emotion that went into their game and the way they won the game. That's for you guys to talk about and the fans, but we're next man up. We're going through the same process we go through every week. When you change the process, it makes them think that some games aren't as important as others, and they're all just as important." – Kirby Smart on the hype over Saturday’s game with Kentucky.
KEY MATCHUP
Kentucky’s run game against Georgia’s run defense. Kentucky boasts arguably the top running back in the SEC in junior Benny Snell, Jr., who has rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns. At 5-11 and 224 pounds, not only is Snell one of the best running backs in the league; he’s also one of the smartest with an uncanny ability to find holes in the defensive wall.
INJURY REPORT
--OG Ben Cleveland (broken left fibula) did not play after traveling to Jacksonville, but is practicing this week and could return.
--DE David Marshall still appears out, after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.
--NG DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is doubtful after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury, believed to be a concussion.
PREDICTION
After picking Florida to beat Georgia last week, you can certainly count me among the "haters" the Bulldogs proved wrong.
Next up: Kentucky and, to the winner, a spot in the SEC Championship. Just like you figured, right?
I'm one of those who believes experience means something in a big game. The Bulldogs played a number of big games last fall, and although this year’s freshman class was obviously not a part of that, most of the team was.
Georgia is favored by 9 as I write this. The game is In Lexington, and they’re billing this as the biggest football game for the Wildcats since 1951 when UK beat No. 1 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
That’s a lot of pressure. The game will be close for a while, but in the end Georgia wins. Prediction: Georgia 24-14.