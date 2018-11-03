One game. To the winner, a berth in the SEC Championship. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

That’s the scenario facing No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky Saturday at Kroger Field.

“Players get it. They know what's at stake. I don't know that you have to build that up. This game is exactly what it is. It's an opportunity to earn the right to win your division,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They have a great program, we have a great program. It's at their place. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I don't know. We really build this program on being neutral and understanding that every game is just as important as the other, because if the other games weren't important, we wouldn't be in this position in this game. They just get bigger and bigger from here. So that's the way we look at it.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops isn’t kidding himself. This game is big.

How big? According to some, it’s Kentucky’s biggest game since 1951 when the Wildcats beat No. 1 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, 13-7. For those wondering, that’s 67 years ago.

"I don't think me sitting up here saying it's just another game would be lying. It's playing for the championship; it's playing for the East. It's one of your goals at the beginning of the year. So obviously, it's a big game. But once again, our approach can't change,” Stoops said. “The situation changes. That what I always say—situational, what's the situation? The fact is, we're playing for the East. What are the football keys and what's our motivational piece? That approach won't change. The situation changes every week—home, away, division game, non-conference."

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Smart knows the challenge that faces his Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1).

Not only does Kentucky face an offense that boasts arguably the top back in the SEC, but this year’s Wildcats’ team is also the nation’s top defensive squad against scoring, giving up just 13 points per contest.

“They play complementary defense. They're on the same page at all times. You don't see busts. They understand where each guy is. They leverage the ball well. They tackle well. They're extremely long in the secondary,” Smart said. “They've got 6'2, 6'3 corners that are good tacklers. They have good safeties. They have big men up front, which is built for the kind of defense they play, and they've obviously got one of the best pass rushers in the country. So, they do a tremendous job of playing team defense. They're very organized and disciplined. They know the game plan; they know what they're going to take away, and they do it.”

Of course, Kentucky (7-1, 5-1) will have some challenges of its own.

Bulldogs’ quarterback Jake Fromm is coming off an impressive performance against Florida that saw him complete 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while running back D’Andre Swift appears to have shaken off his litany of injuries.

Coupled with fellow running back Elijah Holyfield continuing to have a strong year, plus a deep group of weapons for Fromm at receiver, Kentucky’s defense figures to be facing its toughest challenge to date.

But Stoops says his team will be ready to play for what will again be Kentucky’s biggest game in years.

"It's a big deal and we don't shy away from that,” Stoops said. “It's the change in culture and what you do. It's that relentless fight, day in and day out, by a lot of people to get in a position to play in big games. That's a culmination of six years of extremely hard work.”